Zensai Named A 2025 World Future Award Winner Among Top 100 AI Tech Companies

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced it has been named to the World Future Awards' official Top 100 AI Tech Companies of 2025 list. This prestigious recognition honors the most forward-thinking organizations advancing the field of artificial intelligence and highlights Zensai's Human Success Platform, which is redefining the future of AI-powered learning and performance management.

As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, the companies recognized by the World Future Awards are setting new standards for innovation, ethics, and global relevance. Zensai has been selected as a winner for its Human Success Platform , alongside industry-leading companies like Anthropic, Databricks, Google DeepMind, Harvey, and Workday. Zensai's Human Success Platform helps organizations future-proof their workforce by driving measurable business outcomes through AI-powered insights and continuous learning, all seamlessly embedded in the Microsoft 365 applications and tools employees use every day.

Curated through a rigorous global review process, the 2025 World Future Awards Top 100 AI Tech Companies list highlights companies leading AI-driven innovation across key sectors such as healthcare, finance, education, robotics, and machine learning. Zensai was carefully evaluated and selected based on its technological advancement, real-world impact, and commitment to building the future responsibly and intelligently.

"This recognition from the World Future Awards is a testament to our mission at Zensai: to harness the power of AI to elevate human potential," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "Being named among the Top 100 AI Tech Companies of 2025 reflects our commitment to creating tools that empower individuals, foster meaningful connections, and enable teams to achieve extraordinary outcomes. This is just the beginning of what's possible when technology is designed with humanity at its core."

Zensai earned its place for its groundbreaking use of generative AI to deliver personalized, impactful learning experiences that help organizations move beyond traditional, check-the-box training. Built on the belief that AI is a superpower to enhance human potential, the Human Success Platform integrates learning, engagement, and performance management into one seamless experience to create high performance company cultures. From tailored content and real-time skills mapping to performance insights embedded directly within Microsoft 365, Zensai empowers organizations to foster growth, boost retention, and build connected, engaged and successful teams.

This award underscores the company's mission to ensure every employee feels equipped and empowered to thrive in the future of work. For more information on the Top 100 AI Tech Companies of 2025 list, visit:

About Zensai

Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at

Media Contact:

Lynsey Rose

Head of Global Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Zensai

