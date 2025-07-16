Behr Paint Company And Google Cloud 'Paint' A New Future For Home Improvement With AI-Powered Color Selection

Behr now using Google Cloud AI tools for personalized color recommendations, solving a major pain point in home improvement projects

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a partnership with Behr Paint Company, a leading provider of premium paints and stains, that will make the paint color selection journey easier and more personalized for consumers. By combining Behr's extensive proprietary color data with Google Cloud's AI capabilities – including Google Cloud with Gemini, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Cloud Run – Behr has built an innovative, AI-powered agent named ChatHUETM that can empower homeowners with confident color decisions.

More than 40% of consumers find choosing a color to be the most difficult step in their paint project, and 40% say the inability to decide prevents them from starting projects altogether, according to a third-party study conducted by Behr. To help remove this friction, Behr partnered with Google Cloud to develop an AI-powered agent that seamlessly guides consumers toward the perfect hue with ease.

"We are constantly listening to our customers and striving to simplify the home improvement process," said Andy Lopez, SVP of Marketing, Behr Paint Company. "We know color selection is the biggest pain point, so we're thrilled to now offer this intelligent, accessible solution to our customers, made possible by Google Cloud. It's our hope that we can turn a daunting decision into an exciting, personalized discovery for everyone, so they can bring their vision to life with confidence."

Prior to launching, Behr conducted real-world pilots and rigorous testing to validate the need for a personalized tool that could walk consumers seamlessly through the color selection process. In partnership with Further, an AI solutions company, Behr identified Google Cloud as the AI partner that could offer the most effective path forward to create a custom AI experience.

"Home improvement is a very personal and meaningful experience for consumers," said Paul Tepfenhart, director, Global Retail Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "These decisions carry real significance for people, and we're seeing that AI can help make choosing the right paint color much easier. Through this partnership with Behr, we're helping the company deliver a smart, user-centric solution that demonstrates the potential of applied AI in our everyday lives."

As a trusted leader in color, ChatHUETM is the next step in Behr's ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and providing smart solutions for homeowners. Lopez added, "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology within the paint industry-empowering consumers to bring their creative visions to life through the transformative power of color."

Go to to explore ChatHUETM to find your perfect color today.

About Behr

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of Behr®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit to learn about products, color tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS ).

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED