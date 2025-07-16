NECS Fleet Solutions And Prepass Announce Strategic Partnership To Streamline Fleet Compliance And Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By combining NECS Fleet Solutions' deep-rooted compliance expertise, consulting solutions, and managed services platform with PrePass' advanced bypass and tolling technology, the partnership offers a powerful, integrated approach to fleet management. Together, they will help fleets navigate a complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape with greater ease and accuracy.

This new solution significantly reduces the administrative burden on fleet operators by eliminating the need for manual updates and maintenance of driver and vehicle data across multiple platforms. Through seamless integration, fleets gain real-time access to credentialing data required for weigh station bypass, along with automated vehicle information to minimize toll violations. The result is streamlined operations, improved data accuracy, and fewer operational disruptions.

"We are thrilled to partner with PrePass to offer a truly integrated solution for fleet management," said Dave Fuhs, CEO & Chairman of NECS Fleet Solutions. "Our combined strengths will help fleets reduce operational costs and improve compliance, ultimately leading to safer roads and more efficient operations."

Fleets will benefit from real-time insights and automated processes that enhance compliance, reduce downtime, and allow staff to focus on strategic initiatives instead of administrative tasks. The integrated solution enables fleet managers to make data-driven decisions that improve performance, safety, and bottom-line results.

"This partnership with NECS Fleet Solutions marks a significant milestone for PrePass. By combining our innovative technology with NECS's deep compliance expertise, we are empowering fleets to operate more efficiently and safely," said Chris Murray, President of PrePass. "Our joint efforts will provide fleet operators with the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

This groundbreaking collaboration sets a new industry benchmark-offering fleet operators a comprehensive, benefit-driven solution to confidently manage the challenges of compliance and operations by boosting operational efficiency, reducing costs, and simplifying regulatory compliance for fleet operators across the country. For more information, visit NECS Fleet Solutions or PrePass

