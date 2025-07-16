American Trust Investment Services Serves As Sole Underwriter For K-TECH Solutions Co., Ltd. IPO

Firm Expands Leadership in Capital Markets with Successful Nasdaq IPO Execution

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) today announced the successful initial public offering (IPO) and Nasdaq debut of K-TECH Solutions Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMRK ). ATIS served as the sole underwriter for this transaction. Shares begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol KMRK.

The offering consists of 1,600,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of $6.4 million before underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

K-TECH Solutions Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong, specializes in the design, development, and sale of educational toys and learning kits. The company's products include a wide range of educational tools, from plastic building sets to electromechanical learning kits, serving customers across North America, Europe, and other markets.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used as outlined in the company's prospectus, including product development, expansion of production capacity, and general corporate purposes.

"This IPO reflects the continued strength of our capital markets platform and our commitment to delivering best-in-class execution for innovative, growth-oriented companies," said James Dever, Chief Executive Officer of ATIS. "We are proud to have partnered with K-TECH Solutions as they take this next step through a Nasdaq listing."

"K-TECH is a strong example of the kind of entrepreneurial, operationally sound company we focus on supporting," added Ian Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "We are pleased to have played a key role in guiding this IPO and helping K-TECH access the public markets to fund its next phase of growth."

ATIS continues to expand its investment banking platform, advising a diverse range of companies on IPOs, uplistings, and follow-on offerings, with a focus on thoughtful market strategies and execution excellence.

About American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is a leading investment bank and financial services firm, providing tailored capital markets solutions for emerging and established companies. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices nationwide, ATIS offers a full suite of investment banking, brokerage, and advisory services. The firm is recognized for its hands-on approach and long track record of guiding businesses through complex financial transactions with integrity and expertise.

For more information, visit .

Media & Company Contact:

Ian E. Lippy

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS)

[email protected]

SOURCE American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

