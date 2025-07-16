Advicepay Unveils Its Summer 2025 Product Showcase With 20 New Features, Updates, And Integrations To Help Advisors Serve Clients And Grow Their Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights of the Summer 2025 Product Showcase include a new integration with Zapier and discounted pricing for new joint customers of AdvicePay and AdvisorBOB.

Bozeman, Mont., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvicePay, the industry-leading platform for managing billing, payments, and compliance of fee-for-service financial planning, today released its Summer 2025 Product Showcase, which highlights its newest features and updates, providing enhanced automation, accelerated payments, stronger data security, and improved firm-level controls.

With its Summer 2025 Product Showcase, AdvicePay is building on the success of its previous product release-the AdvicePay 2025 Winter Showcase-which is a finalist for a 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Award, known as the“Wealthies,” in the digital marketing campaign category.

A highlight of the 2025 Summer Product Showcase is AdvicePay's integration with Zapier, which allows advisors to automate tasks across thousands of tools, including CRMs, project management tools, marketing platforms, and more. The Zapier integration also reflects AdvicePay's broader customer commitment, having ranked as one of the platform's most requested features.

The Showcase also features special discounted pricing for new customers signing up for both AdvicePay and AdvisorBOB, a leading advisor compensation software company. In May, AdvicePay announced its acquisition of AdvisorBOB, marking a strategic step forward in its ability to support the full advisory firm revenue lifecycle, from billing clients to paying advisors.

“We're excited to provide our customers with an array of new features and updates that allow them to do their jobs faster and more efficiently,” said AdvicePay President Kelsey Lewis.“Our focus is always on helping advisory firms better serve their clients, and everything in this Showcase demonstrates our commitment to investing in innovative tools to streamline firm operations and drive advisor success.”

The Showcase includes a total of 20 new updates and features. From improved navigation and cleaner displays to faster access to cash flow and stronger security, the updated menu of services provides advisors with more powerful tools to serve their clients and grow their businesses.

About AdvicePay

Established by well-known financial advisors Michael Kitces and Alan Moore, AdvicePay is the industry-leading platform for overseeing the compliance, delivery, and payment processing of fee-for-service financial planning. Financial services firms and their advisors benefit from efficient workflows designed exclusively to support their fee-for-service financial planning revenue, including up-to-date compliance and data security management, all in one unified platform.





