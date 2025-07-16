Avid Solutions Appoints Jon Wietelmann As Director Of Operations
Jon brings over 25 years of experience in operations leadership, automation engineering, and project execution across multiple industry verticals, including life sciences, chemicals, energy, and food and beverage. Most recently, he served as Division Manager at Wesa Automation, a division of MKD Electric, where he transformed a previously underperforming unit into a profitability leader, exceeding margin and growth targets year-over-year.
Prior to Wesa Automation, Jon spent a decade at Novaspect, where he led engineering and project teams, managed large-scale control system implementations, and developed strategic sales pursuits. His deep technical background includes work with Emerson DeltaV, Allen-Bradley Logix 5000, and batch systems based on the ISA-88 standard. He also holds both a BS and MBA from Case Western Reserve University, and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Control Systems.
“We're thrilled to welcome Jon to Avid,” said Gordon Bordelon, Chief Operating Officer of Avid Solutions.“His track record of operational excellence and his unique ability to lead multidisciplinary teams with both strategic focus and technical depth make him an ideal fit for this role. Jon brings an operator's mindset and an engineer's precision - and he will be instrumental in scaling our delivery capabilities while maintaining our commitment to quality and client impact.”
As Director of Operations, Jon will oversee engineering delivery, project execution, and operational process improvement across Avid's business units. His leadership will help position Avid for continued growth as clients demand greater integration between digital strategy and plant-level execution.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
