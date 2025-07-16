Amperon Receives Strategic Investment From Acario To Advance Energy Forecasting Innovation

HOUSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperon, a leading provider of AI-powered energy forecasting and analytics solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Acario, the corporate venture capital and innovation division of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas"). This additional backing reflects continued investor confidence in Amperon's technology and vision and will support the company's continued customer growth and strategic initiatives across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Amperon's AI-powered forecasting solutions now support customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and across 15 countries in Europe. The company has seen rapid international growth since its 2024 expansion into markets such as the UK, France, Germany, and Spain. Through continuous advancements in machine learning, physics-based modeling, and weather ensemble features, Amperon continues to raise the bar in forecasting performance and reliability for energy market participants worldwide.

"Bringing Tokyo Gas and Acario on board as investors is a meaningful step in Amperon's global trajectory," said Sean Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Amperon. "Their strategic focus on decarbonization and innovation aligns with our mission to modernize energy forecasting worldwide. This investment strengthens our position as we scale internationally while continuing to build from our base in Houston."

Tokyo Gas is Japan's largest gas utility, typically meeting one third of the country's total demand every year. Its innovative history includes becoming the first company in Japan to import LNG and it was the first company in the Japanese energy industry to announce its intent to achieve net zero by 2050. Acario accordingly focuses on supporting forward-looking technology companies making a high impact on the energy industry and its future. In addition to decarbonization, optimization and resilience, this includes diversification into new services and solutions.

Tokyo Gas and Acario have been steadily expanding a global portfolio of partners through strategic collaborations and investments aligned with this long-term vision. A recent example of these efforts includes a 2019 investment in Octopus Energy which led to the creation of a joint venture to operate the brand locally in Japan, where Tokyo Gas has also become a major electricity provider serving over 3.8 million customers.

"As global energy systems evolve, the imperative for precise, real-time insights has never been clearer," said Kenji Maeda, CEO of Acario. "Amperon's AI-powered forecasting technology is unique in its accuracy and scalability. We see it playing a vital role in helping both utilities and a diverse set of stakeholders navigate the energy transition with greater stability. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting new solutions that enable smarter, more sophisticated energy trading worldwide."

Amperon's AI models-which combine real-time weather, consumption, and market data-have consistently outperformed traditional forecast providers, and the company has established itself as a trusted partner for energy retailers, utilities, and independent power producers, such as Ørsted, Axpo, AES, and Rhythm Energy, delivering AI-powered forecasts that enable real-time, data-driven decision-making.

This strategic investment from Acario follows a March 2025 investment from National Grid Partners , underscoring continued momentum and global confidence in Amperon's technology and market strategy. By providing precise insights, Amperon helps its customers manage resources more effectively and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving energy landscape. Learn more in Amperon's first annual Impact Report .

About Amperon

Amperon is the leading energy forecasting company, positioned at the intersection of energy data and AI. Founded in 2018, Amperon has become a trusted partner to power and utility companies, delivering demand, renewable generation, and price forecasts. With cutting-edge predictive analytics, seamless data integrations, and premium customer support, Amperon enables customers to enhance grid reliability and optimize asset performance. Committed to grid modernization, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition.

For more information about Amperon, visit .

About Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1885, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. is Japan's largest provider of city gas primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area and surrounding Kanto region. Since the liberalization of Japan's electricity market, it has also been providing electricity in the same area. As of its group's management vision "Compass2030," Tokyo Gas promotes the challenge of achieving "Net-Zero CO2" and will lead the transition to a decarbonized society.

For more information about Tokyo Gas, visit .

About Acario Innovation LLC.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Acario Innovation LLC is the corporate venture capital and open innovation division of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. The name "Acario" comes from the word "Akari," which means "light" in Japanese. Acario is focused on funding market leading companies in the new energy economy, sustainability and digital transformation sectors, including mobility, energy storage, and next-generation customer and energy services. As a dedicated subsidiary of Tokyo Gas, Acario plays a key role on the path to Compass 2030, as outlined by Tokyo Gas.

For more information about Acario, visit

SOURCE Amperon

