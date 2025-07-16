FINN PARTNERS INTRODUCES NEW AI-POWERED CRISIS TRAINING PLATFORM TO COUNTER NARRATIVE MANIPULATION AND COORDINATED REPUTATIONAL ATTACKS IN REAL-TIME

CANARY FOR CRISIS Mimics the Speed and Complexity of Modern Reputational Threats So Brands Are Better Prepared as Information Attacks Skyrocket



NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners today announced the launch of CANARY FOR CRISIS, an AI-powered crisis training platform that prepares communications teams to navigate today's chaotic media landscape where brand or corporate narratives can be amplified and weaponized within minutes.

CANARY FOR CRISIS builds on FINN's global crisis capability and addresses the fundamental shift in crisis dynamics: while accidents and missteps still trigger reputational threats, the crises today often ignite narrative manipulation and engagement-driven algorithms that reward chaos over context and ultimately drive reactionary traditional media coverage. Understanding the interconnectedness of traditional and modern challenges - and how to address it - is the goal of every CANARY training.

Developed in-house by FINN's David Krejci, a veteran crisis expert and misinformation specialist, CANARY FOR CRISIS introduces high-pressure scenarios that mirror the speed and complexity of modern reputational threats.

"CANARY FOR CRISIS is a scrimmage for crisis teams. You get hit. You sweat. You make good plays and learn better ones. But more than anything, you come out better prepared for the real game. You stress-test your playbook rather than merely review it, and you've learned how to manage the new realities of today's disrupted ecosystem," said Krejci, who also leads Media Forensics at FINN Partners.

CANARY FOR CRISIS's secure, tailored simulations immerse participants in scenarios featuring:



Real-time media behaviors where social and traditional channels collide and amplify each other

AI-driven content instills speed, authenticity and real-world challenges to create drills virtually indistinguishable from how crises play out on and offline

Live pressure inquiries with instant reporter calls, emails, and breaking news responses

Social media response training requiring teams to respond to social channels under fire and see how their responses play out as they would in real life

Narrative Manipulation challenges including misinformation, trolls, deepfakes and other modern communications risks Safe learning environment delivering private, secure crisis intensity without public risk

CANARY FOR CRISIS is the evolution of crisis training for an era where facts can be quickly sidelined by virality and context can be lost to chaos. CANARY FOR CRISIS exposes clients not just to the traditional risks, but the new realities of narrative manipulation, bad faith actors and disruptive technologies.

"Today's crises are more than managing facts - they are also about managing narrative control. CANARY FOR CRISIS trains teams to act with speed, clarity, and emotional intelligence before the narrative gets away from them," said Krejci.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 13 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies, PRovoke Media's 2024 Best Agency to Work For and 2022 Agency of the Year, the full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,300 professionals across 36 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top-tier agencies worldwide through its membership in the global network PROI.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Bangalore, Bangkok, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, Washington D.C. and Yangon. Find us at finnpartners and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE Finn Partners, Inc.

