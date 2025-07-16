Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Subsidiary Contract To Purchase Real Estate Investment Property
Accurate Investments, Inc. has secured interest-bearing financing for $12,600,000 while the balance of the financing for the purchase has been arranged from internal sources.
Additional details on the acquisition and the subject property are expected to be publicly disclosed in a future Form 8-K filing and press release upon the closing of the transaction.
ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.
Free Flow, Inc., incorporated in Delaware as Free Flow USA, Inc., creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of maximizing shareholder value through long-term growth. The Company's Accurate Investments, Inc subsidiary has entered into a contract to purchase a real estate investment property in New Jersey. Additional details on the acquisition and the subject property are expected to be publicly disclosed in a future Form 8-K filing and press release. Additional businesses and assets may be identified and subsequently targeted for potential future acquisition.
Forward- Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the proposed Business Transaction, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Business Transaction, the benefits and timing of the proposed Business Transaction, as well as the future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management of FFLO's belief or interpretation of information currently available.
These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of FFLO's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FFLO's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.CONTACT: Sabir Saleem Free Flow, Inc 703-789-3344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment