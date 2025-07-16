The Librarian Launches Pro Version Of Its AI Executive Assistant, Now In Early Access

WhatsApp AI Exec Assistant

The Librarian is an AI assistant on WhatsApp that helps professionals manage tasks, emails, and schedules with privacy and ease of use.

- Tiago AlvesSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As AI tools multiply across the productivity landscape, one startup is taking a different path: instead of adding another dashboard, it embeds intelligence directly into WhatsApp, the world's largest messaging app, with 3 billion users globally.Following a successful free trial, The Librarian has launched early bird access to its Advanced Pro version. The conversational AI executive assistant, designed for busy professionals, helps users effortlessly manage schedules, retrieve files, draft emails, organize to-dos, set reminders, and much more, all within WhatsApp.“We built The Librarian from the ground up to behave like a real executive assistant. It understands context, respects privacy, and works right inside WhatsApp,” says Tiago Alves, Co-Founder and CEO.“You don't need to learn any commands or go to any App or Dashboard. You just chat with it as if you were talking to a person.”Alves brings over two decades of tech leadership, having led the Asia business of an independent App Store that he helped scale to more than 100 million monthly active users, via partnerships with the top smartphone manufacturers worldwide. His co-founder, CTO Neil Kumar, was part of the early team at Yelp that scaled it from day 1 to IPO, bringing deep experience building scalable, privacy-focused AI systems. Together, they've built a platform that blends intuitive UX with enterprise-grade infrastructure, purpose-built for the future of work.Built for the Future of Work with a focus on SMEs & StartupsWhile giants like Google and Microsoft are building AI inside their own ecosystems, The Librarian is agnostic and can integrate with any apps that teams use every day.Whether you're scheduling a meeting, pulling a file, or drafting an email, The Librarian responds in natural language just like a human Executive Assistant. Under the hood, it's powered by an AI platform that has an amazing memory and is context-aware. For example, it knows when your next meeting is and can help you prepare for it or what the most urgent tasks are, all in a seamless experience.“People don't want another app or interface to have to deal with,” Alves adds.“They want something that fits into their existing daily workflows. That's why The Librarian feels like you are texting a super intelligent assistant available 24/7.”Privacy and Security First for an AI You Can TrustIn an industry where many AI platforms train on user data, The Librarian takes a different approach, with its user data never being used to train models. All conversations and files are protected with AES-256 encryption in transit and at rest. A human-in-the-loop safeguard ensures every outgoing action, like sending an email or updating a calendar, is confirmed before execution.“Privacy and control are baked into every feature, with the highest industry encryption standards,” says Kumar.“And we implemented human guardrails so our users are always in control - nothing happens without the user's green light.”The company also recently renewed its 'Google CASA Certification', reinforcing its commitment to cloud security and privacy best practices.Strong Early Traction and Early Bird PricingFollowing its launch on Product Hunt, The Librarian quickly reached the monthly Top 10, earning nearly 1,000 upvotes and glowing feedback from early adopters who praised its seamless experience and time-saving capabilities.Some of the recent features include:- Multi Calendar Support- Smart Email Organisation- Pre-Meeting Briefs- LinkedIn IntegrationFor the first time, The Librarian's Basic ($9/month) and Advanced Pro ($19/month) plans are available through early bird access, before prices increase later this year. Users can now unlock a powerful, privacy-first AI assistant that works right inside their favourite messaging tools by going to thelibrarian or just messaging the assistant directly on their WhatsApp chat .About The LibrarianThe Librarian is an AI executive assistant designed for busy professionals and modern teams who want to supercharge productivity, without changing how they work. Accessible via WhatsApp or your mobile smartphone, it connects seamlessly with your work calendar, email, and 3rd-party tools like Google Drive, Notion, and Slack to handle scheduling, email, documents, and more. Based in Seattle and Singapore, the company is committed to building privacy-first, intuitive AI that fits naturally into the world's most-used platforms.

