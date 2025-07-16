Quality Maritime Training Joins The Kimberton Group's Expanding Maritime Training Portfolio
"Mason and Duncan are the right fit for this next chapter," said Nick Andrew. "We're proud of what we built and excited to see it grow. And working with Viking M&A was seamless. They were professional, responsive, and effective from start to finish."
Andrew Hakkarainen and Max Roix of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions facilitated the transaction.
This transition marks a strategic expansion of The Kimberton Group's maritime training portfolio. The acquisition of Quality Maritime Training follows their earlier purchase of Sea School, also facilitated by Hakkarainen and Roix.
Adding Quality Maritime Training enhances the group's offerings with advanced-level courses and certifications frequently required for larger vessels, such as Advanced Ship Handling and Designated Duty Engineer training. With training locations now spanning multiple states, The Kimberton Group aims to establish the greater Jacksonville area as a key training hub in the Southeast.
Viking Mergers & Acquisitions congratulates all parties involved in this successful transition and looks forward to seeing Quality Maritime Training continue to thrive under its new ownership.
About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest M&A advisory and business brokerage firms in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.
About The Kimberton Group
The Kimberton Group is a holding company that invests in lower middle-market businesses. The Kimberton Group was founded in 2023 by Mason Christensen and Duncan Hamilton.
