Acuvity Launches Open Source Secure MCP Server Protection To Enable Safe, Scalable Genai Integration
Acuvity's open source release helps developers adopt the Model Context Protocol with built-in security, deployment tooling, and protocol-level safeguards
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuvity , a leader in GenAI security and governance, today announced the release of its Open Source Secure MCP Server Protection delivering the industry's most comprehensive framework for safely adopting the Model Context Protocol (MCP) -a rising standard for connecting AI models with external tools, workflows, and data.
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) streamlines AI tool integration by giving large language models (LLMs) the ability to invoke tools and access structured data in real time. But with this flexibility comes growing concern around security, observability, and governance. Acuvity's open source offering addresses these challenges head-on, providing organizations with a battle-tested and production-ready MCP Server hardened for enterprise use.
"MCP is a powerful enabler of AI-native applications, but it was never designed with security in mind," said Satyam Sinha , CEO and founder of Acuvity. "We're making our Secure MCP Server open source to give developers and teams a safe, scalable starting point for building with this protocol. As more engineers use MCP to connect models with tools and APIs, we want to make sure they can do so without introducing unnecessary risk."
Key Benefits of Acuvity's Open Source MCP Server Security
Acuvity's Secure MCP Server gives developers a practical foundation for working with the protocol in production environments. It includes hardened container builds, support for secure runtime communication, and automated deployment across cloud and on-prem infrastructure. The project is designed to help teams move faster while maintaining control over access, observability, and safety.Safe Adoption of MCP: Acuvity's server integrates core security features needed for compliant, enterprise-grade MCP deployments, allowing developers to confidently build AI integrations without introducing risk. Extensive MCP Server Coverage: With thousands of MCP servers already in the wild-many unmanaged and unvetted-Acuvity maintains a curated repository of secure containerized builds for over 100 common MCP Servers, easily extensible for more. Developer-Friendly Automation: Engineered for modern development workflows, the server supports automated deployment via Kubernetes, Hrml, Docker, and integrates seamlessly with IDEs like VS Code, Windsurf, Cursor, Claude Desktop, and more. Easy extensibility to add coverage for MCP specific vulnerabilities: Acuvity has coverage for common MCP specific threats like Cross-Server Tool Shadowing, Rug Pulls, Secrets leakage, Tool poisoning etc. Security researchers from the community can add more easily.
Built-In Security Features Include:
Designed for Scalable, Secure Deployment
Acuvity's open source release includes full support for:Cloud-native deployments across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-prem with easily deployed via Helm. Observability with OpenTelemetry (OTEL) for detailed tracing and performance monitoring that can be easily extended to detect threats and anomalous behavior OAuth 2.1 Authorization via Descope , eliminating common AuthN/AuthZ missteps for developers.
Committed to Open Source, Security, and Innovation
Acuvity views open source as critical infrastructure for the future of AI. By making its Secure MCP Server publicly available, the company is contributing a practical foundation for securing how AI systems interact with external tools and data.
From containerized builds and runtime enforcement to MiniBridge, the lightweight proxy that manages authentication and communication, every part of the project is designed for transparency, extensibility, and shared responsibility. Acuvity welcomes contributions from the developer and security communities to help advance safe adoption of the Model Context Protocol.
Learn more, contribute, or deploy today:
Visit our GitHub repository:
About Acuvity
Acuvity is the AI Security Company. We build purpose-built technology to protect the modern enterprise from risks introduced by GenAI, autonomous agents, and emerging AI-driven systems. Our flagship platform, RYNO, secures GenAI at every layer-enabling responsible, secure AI adoption at scale. Visit our website to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn .
