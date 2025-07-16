The Westin Flushing Laguardia Airport Chooses Noventri Digital Signage
The new displays serve as digital readerboards, placed outside meeting rooms and in the lobby, to provide up-to-date event information for guests while reducing the need for manual updates from hotel staff. The system integrates directly with Ci/Ty, the hotel's property management system (PMS) from Marriott, fully automating updates and enhancing operational efficiency. The lobby totem includes a flight feed to inform guests of current, local flight information.
In addition to improving communication, the displays meet ADA accessibility standards, featuring tactile text and braille. The 15.6-inch Power over Ethernet (PoE) displays are energy-efficient and require no maintenance, offering an ultra-reliable solution for the hotel's busy event calendar.
"Our goal is to provide guests with a smooth, modern experience from the moment they walk in," said Paul Williamson, General Manager of The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport. "Noventri's technology improves how we present event information and reduces the time and effort of our staff in keeping our signage current. The design of these displays gives me the confidence that they will be ultra-reliable, and they are color-matched to blend into our decor."
"The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Hotel is an excellent example of how digital signage can elevate a guest's stay and simplify hotel operations," says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO at Noventri. "In service to that, our displays are purpose-built specifically for hotels to be reliable, easy-to-use, and visually seamless. We don't expose our customers to the risks of using third-party software or hardware. Instead, we manufacture a system designed specifically for the hospitality industry. The result is exceptionally high uptimes and better customer support, with no need ever to reboot media devices."
The installation marks a strategic move by The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport to improve its technology infrastructure while maintaining high standards of hospitality.
About The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Hotel
Experience the only 5-star hotel in the area with seamless travel via a shuttle to LaGuardia Airport. Relax in elegant accommodations, indulge in Japanese fusion at Blu Ember, and explore NYC's vibrant cultural landmarks-all from the comfort of a tranquil, perfectly located retreat.
.
About Noventri
Noventri collaborates with the hospitality industry to elevate their image and exceed guest expectations by automating and modernizing event space communications and wayfinding. Noventri's purpose-built digital signage solutions streamline staff workflows, elevate the guest experience in the meeting space and beyond, while saving time and resources with a secure, reliable digital signage solution trusted worldwide. Learn more: .
SOURCE Noventri
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment