The Westin Flushing Laguardia Airport Chooses Noventri Digital Signage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport is the first five-star hotel in the borough of Queens, NY. The 13-story hotel is strategically located only 10 minutes from LaGuardia Airport. It boasts 246 guest rooms and over 6,000 square feet of flexible event space, including meeting rooms, a ballroom, and an outdoor terrace.

The new displays serve as digital readerboards, placed outside meeting rooms and in the lobby, to provide up-to-date event information for guests while reducing the need for manual updates from hotel staff. The system integrates directly with Ci/Ty, the hotel's property management system (PMS) from Marriott, fully automating updates and enhancing operational efficiency. The lobby totem includes a flight feed to inform guests of current, local flight information.

In addition to improving communication, the displays meet ADA accessibility standards, featuring tactile text and braille. The 15.6-inch Power over Ethernet (PoE) displays are energy-efficient and require no maintenance, offering an ultra-reliable solution for the hotel's busy event calendar.

"Our goal is to provide guests with a smooth, modern experience from the moment they walk in," said Paul Williamson, General Manager of The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport. "Noventri's technology improves how we present event information and reduces the time and effort of our staff in keeping our signage current. The design of these displays gives me the confidence that they will be ultra-reliable, and they are color-matched to blend into our decor."

"The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Hotel is an excellent example of how digital signage can elevate a guest's stay and simplify hotel operations," says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO at Noventri. "In service to that, our displays are purpose-built specifically for hotels to be reliable, easy-to-use, and visually seamless. We don't expose our customers to the risks of using third-party software or hardware. Instead, we manufacture a system designed specifically for the hospitality industry. The result is exceptionally high uptimes and better customer support, with no need ever to reboot media devices."

The installation marks a strategic move by The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport to improve its technology infrastructure while maintaining high standards of hospitality.

About The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Hotel

Experience the only 5-star hotel in the area with seamless travel via a shuttle to LaGuardia Airport. Relax in elegant accommodations, indulge in Japanese fusion at Blu Ember, and explore NYC's vibrant cultural landmarks-all from the comfort of a tranquil, perfectly located retreat.

About Noventri

Noventri collaborates with the hospitality industry to elevate their image and exceed guest expectations by automating and modernizing event space communications and wayfinding. Noventri's purpose-built digital signage solutions streamline staff workflows, elevate the guest experience in the meeting space and beyond, while saving time and resources with a secure, reliable digital signage solution trusted worldwide. Learn more: .

