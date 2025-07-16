Bradford White Launches Aerotherm® Series G2, Boasting Hybrid Technology And Advanced Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The AeroTherm G2 is ideally suited for homeowners who wish to better control their utility costs," said Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White. "We estimate that homeowners can save between $300 and $600 a year, depending on the model, on their utility bill. Additionally, the high efficiency of the AeroTherm G2 makes it another ENERGY STARcertified solution from Bradford White, which opens the door to rebates and other incentives."

The AeroTherm G2 enables consumers to switch between five different operational modes, including heat pump only, electric only, hybrid standard, hybrid plus, and a vacation mode. This range of options allows for significant flexibility, making it possible for the consumer to optimize water heater settings to achieve their desired levels of performance and energy efficiency.

Bradford White has also developed a new ICON System® LED digital display, featuring multi-lingual support (English, Spanish, and French Canadian) which provides installers and end users alike with an easy interface to customize settings and troubleshoot any potential issues. Built-in Bradford White WaveTM connectivity means the water heater can be controlled via smartphone app with the ability to set daily or weekly schedules and seamlessly change operating modes from anywhere, as well as the ability to participate in utility demand response programs.

Additional features of the AeroTherm G2 include a small installation footprint, allowing installers to get the AeroTherm G2 up and running in corners or along walls with zero clearance-ultimately cutting down on the floor space required for safe, efficient operation. In addition, the new unit offers a smooth, quiet operation.

"At Bradford White, we are committed to harnessing innovative technologies to offer best-in class products our customers," said Prader. "For customers who value flexibility, reliability and energy conservation, our second generation of the AeroTherm series is a perfect option."

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corporation is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Bradford White Water Heaters