Rooted In Action: Crown Releases Its 2024 Sustainable Investments Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainable Investments Report, Rooted in Action. The report reflects Crown's continued commitment to performance, resilience, and accountability, guided by practical decision-making, not headlines.

Prepared by Crown's in-house team, Rooted in Action details how Crown integrates the most relevant environmental, operational, and social considerations into its investment and management platform. Rather than treating these topics as external obligations, Crown deliberately focuses on those that materially support asset value, incorporating them as core inputs to Crown's“bottom-up” strategy across underwriting, capital planning, and day-to-day operations.

“For a topic where noise has generally outpaced substance, our vertically integrated platform gives us the clarity to act on what truly matters,” said Emily Hanna, Managing Partner. “We focus on where capital should be allocated to manage risk, optimise performance, and ensure assets remain future-ready. Whether the hold period is three years or thirty, value is created by anticipating what's next...and investing accordingly.”

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:



Continuing to identify GHG emission reduction opportunities across our portfolio.

Maintaining 100% certification coverage across our portfolio.

Advancing toward reduction targets for utility consumption, carbon emissions and waste and water usage.

Maintaining a 5-star rating for the 6th consecutive year as a manager, with assets performing top amongst Canadian peers for GRESB . Being recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers, Top Green Employers, and one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers. Learn more.



The report also outlines how Crown continues to build resilience amid an evolving political and regulatory landscape. By prioritizing lifecycle-based retrofits and emphasizing strategic capital planning, Crown ensures its assets remain marketable, compliant, and aligned with the expectations of investors, tenants, lenders, and future buyers.

To read or download the full 2024 ESG Report, click here .

‍ About Crown Realty Partners

Crown Realty Partners is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm with a strong focus on value-add opportunities throughout Ontario. With over 10 million square feet of real assets under management, Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants.

