Salary Launches Elevate To Transform Pay And Career Conversations Between Employers And Employees

WALTHAM, Mass., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com , the global leader in compensation technology and data, today introduced Elevate, a secure portal designed to give employees and managers direct access to the most foundational elements of their role - transparent pay insights, job descriptions, and skills-based career paths.

An integral part of Total Compensation Management (TCM) approach, Elevate empowers organizations to scale HR-guided compensation insights across the organization, helping managers to navigate sensitive subject matter in a way that fosters trust and improves engagement. "We're not just diagnosing today's confidence gap between employers and employees, we're delivering solutions that build trust across an organization's workforce through real-time accessibility and shared understanding,” said Kent Plunkett, CEO of“From the C-level to every employee, we work to earn a paycheck. Getting that right - and communicating with transparency - are necessary to foster trust, engagement, collaboration, and every tenet of company culture.”

By adding Elevate to portfolio of Total Compensation Management solutions, HR teams can quickly distribute approved job descriptions and pay communications at scale, keep a record of recipient acknowledgment, and provide employees with access to HR-approved pay ranges tied to real job and market data. Managers gain real-time visibility into the delivery and completion status of job descriptions and pay communications for their direct reports, along with the data needed to facilitate skills-based career conversations. Employees gain clarity into their job responsibilities, career advancement paths, and transparent pay insights.

For organizations leading the charge in transparency, pay communications paired with employee access to a library of approved company job descriptions means employees can understand their role in the context of the organization overall and what's needed to advance within their career paths. As more organizations prepare to move to skills-based roles that require proficiency in specific hard and soft skills, job descriptions will become increasingly important. Elevate offers the latest innovation to help HR and compensation teams proactively respond to growing employee expectations for transparency.

“What we learned from the Great Resignation is that the choices employers make in weak labor markets bear weight when the labor market turns – and the labor market always turns,” said Amy Dwyer, CHRO of“Essential to business success is the ability to retain and engage talent through volatility. Not only does Elevate help employees and their managers have open, productive career conversations tied to skills and role expectations, but it centers the conversation in shared, real-time access and transparency.”

Dwyer concluded,“Sometimes the best innovation in HR takes us back to the basics. We know that most employees don't have a clear sense of why they're paid what they're paid, or how to progress to the next level of their career. Even if businesses develop formal pay communications and career training, the annual or semi-annual cadence leaves many HR teams relying on people managers to deliver pay insights and skills coaching on an ad hoc basis, which can lead to inconsistencies in the employee experience and performance outcomes.”

With Elevate, managers learn about pay practices in the context of what's right for their organization, location, and labor market-guided by HR and scaled through technology. At the same time, it empowers employees to take charge of their career journey by better understanding their current role and compensation, as well as their opportunities for growth. Elevate gives HR teams the tools to build a foundation of trust and transparency for a future that's apt to be very different from today.

