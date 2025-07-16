Rechat Announces Integration With Nest Realty To Seamlessly Power Agent Productivity

Productivity Streamlining agent workflows and productivity through integrated tools and a new app

- Jonathan Kauffmann, CEO of Nest RealtyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat , real estate's AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents, today announced a strategic integration with Nest Realty , a nationally recognized independent brokerage known for its agent-first approach and innovative marketing. Nest leveraged Rechat's API and mobile-first platform to place it at the center of their technology stack, streamlining workflows, enhancing productivity, and eliminating the need for fragmented tools for their agents.For Nest, the decision to evolve its tech infrastructure was both agent-informed and leadership-driven. After collecting agent feedback and analyzing internal resource allocation, it became clear that the company needed to invest in a long-term, AI future-ready solution.“Nest Realty has built one of the most thoughtful and technologically forward-thinking brokerages in the country,” said Emil Sedgh, Chief Technology Officer of Rechat.“Their approach to technology mirrors our own, focused on simplicity, scalability, and empowering agents to grow their business. We're proud to be their technology partner.”Nest previously relied on an internally developed suite of tools including CRM, email marketing, transaction management, and a proprietary campaign manager. But as agent needs evolved and the industry leaned further into AI, Nest sought a partner that could elevate its operations without disrupting its core strengths.“We realized we needed a tech partner innovating on our behalf, one that could handle today's needs while building toward the future of AI,” said Jonathan Kauffmann, CEO of Nest Realty.“We were spending too many resources on building and maintaining technology ourselves, and it was time to redirect those efforts toward direct agent support. Rechat gave us that opportunity.”Now, Rechat serves as the operational hub of Nest's technology stack, connecting seamlessly with multiple platforms. The integration enables agents to manage their business directly from their phone; they now have access to Rechat's People Center, Marketing Center, Deals, AI Assistant and communications within Rechat's modern, mobile-first platform.“Rechat stood out immediately. It's incredibly powerful,” added Jim Duncan, Partner and Associate Broker at Nest Realty.“They worked to integrate our existing marketing systems while upgrading everything else.”In addition to enhancing Nest's operational efficiency, Rechat supports the company's broader goal: making technology a true extension of the agent experience. By providing mobile accessibility, AI-driven automation, and seamless integration with existing tools, the platform helps agents spend less time managing software and more time serving clients.“Nest Realty is one of the most respected brands in real estate, and it's an honor to partner with them,” said Audie Chamberlain, Head of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat.“If you look on review sites like G2 or Google, you'll see agents consistently call Rechat a game changer for their business and that's exactly what it is for enterprise brokerages and top-producing agents like Nest.”With the integration now live across all Nest Realty locations, the partnership reflects both companies' shared belief that technology should empower, not overwhelm real estate professionals.For media inquiries, contact ....To learn more about Rechat, visit .For more information about Nest Realty, visit .Book a product demoAbout RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem faced by real estate professionals: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage their business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Marketing Assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now work within one open super app and mobile-first operating platform to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Learn more at: .About Nest RealtyNest Realty is an independent, design-forward real estate brokerage founded in 2008 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The company blends standout branding, intuitive technology, and personalized marketing programs to deliver top-tier support to agents.With more than 500 agents across six states, Nest has grown steadily by focusing on people over transactions. It was named Inman's Most Innovative Brokerage and is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, reflecting a track record of both creativity and sustained growth. Today, Nest continues to raise the standard of real estate through its commitment to Uncompromised RepresentationTM️, client advocacy, and locally rooted expertise.

