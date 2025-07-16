Careficient And Qualis Announce Strategic Partnership To Support Hospice Providers

We're Partnering

A new partnership between Careficient and Qualis aims to reduce administrative friction and improve care delivery for hospice teams.

- Brad Caldwell, President of CareficientJENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Careficient , a leading EMR provider for home health and hospice agencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Qualis , a premier provider of durable medical equipment (DME) services, to better support the evolving needs of hospice care teams.The collaboration brings together Careficient's end-to-end agency management platform with Qualis's high-touch DME delivery model to reduce administrative friction and improve operational efficiency for hospice providers . Together, the two companies are working to streamline processes and eliminate common workflow challenges that take time away from patient care.“As a high touch service provider, we are constantly trying to find ways to deliver efficiencies to our clients. As a result, Qualis is excited to partner with Careficient to deliver time-saving integrations for our mutual customers,” said Rob Stolz, Chief Strategy Officer at Qualis.By aligning resources and leveraging shared values around service and innovation, Careficient and Qualis aim to simplify the experience for clinical and administrative staff while accelerating access to essential equipment for patients.“At Careficient, we're committed to building partnerships that reduce complexity for our providers,” said Brad Caldwell, President of Careficient.“Working with Qualis enables us to create meaningful solutions that make a difference in the day-to-day lives of hospice professionals.”Both companies are excited about the possibilities this partnership creates, and the innovation still to come.

Brad Caldwell

Careficient

+1 913-963-7465

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.