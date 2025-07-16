Waldopet Unveils AI-Driven Pet Health Ecosystem To
“Veterinary medicine is shifting from reactive to predictive,” said Robert Young, Founder and CEO of WaldoPet.“Our platform enables that shift. Whether in the veterinary clinic or at home, WaldoPet makes it possible to detect subtle changes in a pet's health early, before they become emergencies.” WaldoPet's integrated approach bridges the technology gap by unifying pet health data across the veterinarian and pet parent. In addition, it gives pets a voice-and gives veterinarians and pet owners the tools they need to detect health issues early, personalize care, and reduce stress for everyone involved.
WaldoPet is currently in discussions with strategic partners and investors to accelerate market expansion and further develop its product offerings. According to board member Bob Murtaugh, DVM, MS, DACVIM, DACVECC, WaldoPet's innovations“will define the next era of veterinary care and enable a level of monitoring and communication we've never had before.” The company invites interested parties to explore collaboration opportunities that will drive innovation in pet health technology.
WaldoPet develops innovative animal health technology, redefining how veterinarians, pet owners, groomers, and mobile clinics connect with pets and collaborate with each other to provide care. Founded in 2022, WaldoPet is a proven animal health technology company with 12 prior patented, groundbreaking devices and solutions. Their next-generation patient monitoring solutions, at-home wearables, and cloud platform redefine connected pet care. With clinically validated technology trusted by veterinarians over the decades, WaldoPet closes the technology gap with solutions that give "voice" to the pets, reduce their stress, and improve outcomes.
