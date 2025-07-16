Digital Twins Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 Market Poised To Hit $154 Billion By 2030 - Usage Expands To Remote Monitoring, 3D Design, And Healthcare Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the future of digital twins, valued at $154.3 billion by 2030, as they revolutionize industries with AI, IoT, and cloud innovations. While promising use cases like remote monitoring and 3D design expand, challenges in interoperability and security persist. Explore trends and insights in key sectors today.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Digital Twins" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global digital twins market will reach $154.3 billion by 2030, driven by advances in underlying technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, AI, and data analytics. The number of use cases for digital twins is increasing and includes remote asset monitoring, 3D design, and modeling the effects of drugs on human patients.

Digital twins are digital representations of physical assets, systems, people, or processes. They help detect, prevent, predict, and optimize the physical environment using artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, visualization, and simulation tools. Conceptually, digital twins have been around for decades; a forerunner was used in NASA's Apollo 13 mission to the moon in 1970. While far from ubiquitous today, adoption is increasing across industries; however, challenges related to security and interoperability still need to be addressed.

Interoperability remains a key concern for digital twins. For the widespread adoption of digital twins, it is essential to ensure they can communicate effectively with one another. This requires standardizing data formats, communication protocols, and interfaces for seamless integration across different platforms, software, and hardware. Efforts are underway to address these challenges; however, achieving full interoperability requires collaboration among industry stakeholders, technology providers, and standardization bodies.

Scope



This report provides an overview of the digital twins theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including use cases for digital twins across various industries, including manufacturing, power, oil and gas, healthcare, construction, automotive, aerospace and defense, government, and sports. The detailed value chain comprises six layers: a physical layer, a connectivity layer, a data layer, a platform layer, a delivery layer, and a services layer.

Reasons to Buy

The list of potential use cases for digital twins is extensive. They range from design and architecture to engineering, smart cities, aerospace and defense, power, oil and gas, and, probably the most advanced, a digital twin of the human body. This report tells you everything you need to know about digital twins, including identifying the current leaders in some of the most important segments of the digital twins value chain.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900