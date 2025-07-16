Rapid7 Named A Leader In The 2025 Frost Radartm For Managed Detection And Response (MDR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for deep integration between MDR and Exposure Management, driving unparalleled visibility, and leading innovation around AI-powered SOCs and third-party integrations

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, announced it has been named a Leader in the Frost RadarTM for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) . Frost & Sullivan recognized Rapid7 as delivering market-leading AI triage accuracy and investigation support, shared platform experience with deep visibility and control, and comprehensive integration and investigation of both native and third-party detections across customers' existing tools.

This recognition further underscores the depth and breadth of Rapid7's MDR service, which combines 24/7 threat monitoring, unlimited incident response, proactive threat hunting, and active remediation - all delivered through a transparent platform experience. According to the report, Rapid7 stands out for its proven ability to layer deep, native visibility and third-party telemetry across endpoint, network, cloud, and identities, with custom coverage that is specially tailored to each organization's unique environment. In addition, the report highlights how Rapid7 is fundamentally changing how threats in MDR customer environments are investigated in the SOC through AI automation, including for alert triage, which closes benign alerts with market-leading 99.93% accuracy and saves 200+ SOC hours per week, autonomous investigation enrichment, and natural language log queries, all underpinned by a commitment to explainability and customer trust.

“Rapid7 stands out in the MDR market for its unified platform approach that blends managed services, automation, and visibility into a seamless experience. It's also one of the few vendors evolving MDR in line with proactivity and prevention within a CTEM (Continuous Threat Exposure Management) approach,” said Lucas Ferreyra, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.“Rapid7's investments in AI-powered SOC operations, third-party integrations, and agentic AI capabilities highlight the company's commitment to delivering proactive detection and response at scale. With a clear focus on transparency, customer trust, and continuous innovation, Rapid7 continues to shape how MDR services evolve for the future.”

Major factors in Rapid7's recognition as a leader in the report included:



Deep integration between MDR and exposure management, allowing organizations to close the loop between detection and risk with attack surface monitoring and risk-aware response

AI-powered triage and investigation support, trained on playbooks designed by Rapid7's own SOC experts, and refined through continuous real-world application

Shared, unified platform experience, giving customers direct access to the same tools our analysts use for investigation, detection, and response Support for over 180 native and third-party integrations, enabling visibility and protection across hybrid environments without requiring tool rip-and-replace

“Our focus is on helping security teams simplify operations, close the loop between detection and risk, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7.“Rapid7's MDR protects organizations by providing an elite, global SOC that augments detection and response teams with 24/7 risk-aware investigation and unlimited response, enabling them to quickly find and stop attacks.”

Learn more about Rapid7's MDR offering here and download a full version of the report here .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Communications

...

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

(617) 865-4277