Roadzen Named Leading Insurtech Company On CNBC's 2025 World's Top Fintech Companies List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the“Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, announced today that it has been recognized as the leading company in the Insurtech category of CNBC and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies - a recognition that underscores Roadzen's pioneering role in transforming insurance through artificial intelligence and advanced data science.

The Insurtech segment includes firms that develop or provide products and services designed to enable, enhance, and disrupt the insurance industry through digital technologies. According to CNBC, Roadzen was selected as a top performer in this highly competitive category for its continued innovation, global execution, and meaningful impact on the insurance value chain.

“We're honored to be recognized among the world's top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista alongside leading businesses such as Coinbase, Lemonade, SoFI, PayPal, Ripple, Stripe, and Webull,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen.“This recognition builds on our 2024 accolade and reflects the real-world value our platform delivers - from real-time risk scoring to dynamic pricing to touchless claims. We are building the operating system for the future of mobility and insurance, powered by AI.”

Roadzen's platform combines proprietary telematics, computer vision, and generative AI to deliver embedded insurance solutions and automation at scale. Its products power critical workflows across underwriting, distribution, claims processing, and customer engagement - offering insurers and automotive companies a modular and intelligence-first approach to insurance.

With operations across the U.S., India, and the U.K., Roadzen supports a growing customer base of over 112 enterprise clients and 3,800 SMBs, including some of the world's largest carmakers, insurers, and commercial auto fleets.

Roadzen is redefining what's possible in insurance by fusing deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI to create a new standard of efficiency, transparency, and experience across the insurance ecosystem.

To view the official announcement and full list of the World's Top Fintech Companies for 2025, please visit CNBC's feature article here: The World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 – CNBC

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 308 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit .

About Global Insurance Management Limited

Global Insurance Management is a leading UK-based insurance services provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Roadzen Inc. The company specializes in delivering technology-led solutions across motor insurance distribution, administration, claims management, and customer support. Serving a wide network of financial institutions, motor retailers, and insurers, Global integrates innovation with regulatory compliance to support value-driven insurance programs and protection products throughout the automotive industry.

