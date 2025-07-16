Tariffs Expose Outdated Operating Models As 83% Of Enterprises Accelerate AI And Automation To Sidestep Geographic Risk

New HFS Research, in collaboration with KPMG, reveals trade disruption isn't the threat-enterprise inertia is, as 69% remain frozen while transformative minority uses volatility to leapfrog competitors

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariffs aren't the problem-they're the accelerant exposing operating models that are past their sell-by date. New research from HFS Research, in collaboration with KPMG, reveals that while 83% of U.S. business leaders are fast-tracking AI and automation initiatives in response to trade uncertainty, a dangerous 69% remain stuck in tactical reactions or have frozen strategic investments, waiting for "more clarity" that may never come.

The study, surveying 402 senior executives across seven major industries across the United States, exposes a fundamental misread of the moment: enterprises treating structural volatility as temporary disruption. "Stability is an illusion," warns the research. "The stable world of predictable business cycles is history. Success will belong to enterprises built to thrive amid volatility, not those waiting for turbulence to pass."

Key Findings:



Automation leads the response: 83% of enterprise leaders are accelerating AI and automation initiatives to counter trade disruption, with 40% acting within the next 12 months.

Outsourcing is collapsing - Services are shifting to software: Traditional outsourcing models are expected to decline from 55% to 37% over the next two years, while platform-based service delivery will more than double from 14% to 30%.

Geographic flexibility trumps cost: 56% now prioritize delivery location flexibility over traditional vendor selection criteria like cost (35%) and expertise (28%)

Contracts built for volatility: 52% are inserting renegotiation clauses tied to economic triggers, while 41% are breaking contracts into smaller, modular scopes

Procurement is evolving from cost gatekeeper to AI strategist: 96% of procurement leaders are changing their sourcing strategies to address trade risk, cybersecurity, and AI integration. Data control and digital infrastructure drive decisions : 64% of leaders are highly concerned about data sovereignty amid tariff and trade uncertainty, fueling private cloud adoption (53%) and a surge in country-specific data storage requirements (49%).

The Automation Paradox: Moving Fast While Standing Still

While only 15% of enterprise leaders are proactively accelerating broader business transformation, 83% are ramping up automation initiatives. This apparent contradiction reveals automation has become the default response even for companies otherwise paralyzed by uncertainty.

"Automation is fast, internal, and doesn't require approval," notes the research. "They're not repatriating jobs-they're automating and eliminating outsourcing entirely."

The data shows enterprises automate first (triggered at just 5-10% tariff levels), absorb costs second, and only then consider structural changes. It's "virtual reshoring"-control comes closer to home while execution remains globally distributed and increasingly digital.

From Labor Arbitrage to Technology Arbitrage

The research documents a fundamental shift from moving work between humans to moving work to machines. Traditional outsourcing models are collapsing-expected to drop from 55% to 37% within two years-while software-led service delivery more than doubles from 14% to 30%.

"Enterprises are no longer chasing the next low-cost country. They're chasing a model that doesn't care where the cost sits," explained one survey participant.

This transformation is reshaping vendor selection criteria entirely. Geographic flexibility now trumps cost (56% vs. 35%), with 70% of enterprises reevaluating their vendor mix and over 90% increasing AI-specific spending.

Procurement's Transformation: From Cost Control to Command Center

Perhaps nowhere is the shift more apparent than in procurement, with 96% of procurement leaders changing sourcing strategies in response to trade volatility, AI adoption, and cybersecurity threats. Legacy sourcing models built for cost control are becoming strategic nerve centers managing real-time AI risks, data residency laws, and geopolitical escalation.

Data sovereignty anxiety is driving concrete infrastructure changes, with 64% extremely concerned about data control, leading to increased private cloud adoption (53%) and requirements for country-specific data storage (49%).

The Leapfrog Opportunity

The research identifies a growing divide between first-movers using disruption to redesign how work gets done and those still waiting for policy dust to settle. Winners are embedding AI and automation into infrastructure, modernizing procurement from cost-focused to capability-focused, making cybersecurity and data control top priorities, and addressing culture change directly.

"This is a rare moment-a convergence of pressure and possibility," the report states. "Tariffs may not be the root cause of transformation, but they are the long-delayed catalyst."

The Bottom Line: Tariffs didn't cause the disruption-they exposed it, and now only those who rebuild AI-first, software-led service delivery will stay competitive.

"Business leaders face an urgent call-to-action: Stop waiting for policy clarity or global calm," the research concludes. "This volatility isn't temporary, it's structural. If you're still stuck on 'pause,' you're not just missing a moment-you're risking your future relevance."

About the Research

The study surveyed 402 senior U.S. executives across Banking & Financial Services, Telecommunications/Media/Technology, Manufacturing, Insurance, Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Products, and Energy & Utilities. Participants represented an even split of C-level executives (50%) and senior management (50%) from companies ranging from $2 billion to over $50 billion in revenue.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit hfsresearch.

SOURCE HFS Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED