Announcement Of Premier PDF Solutions 2025 Semiconductor Industry Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announces that it will host two important semiconductor industry events in 2025.

Connected Equipment Summit

On October 9th, 2025, PDF Solutions will host its inaugural Connected Equipment Summit in Chandler, Arizona. This premier industry event will showcase the Company's latest innovations in equipment connectivity, secure remote access and monitoring, and the transformative applications of AI and digital twin technology in semiconductor equipment management.

Following PDF Solutions' acquisition of secureWISE LLC earlier in 2025, the summit will unveil the details of the Company's strategic vision to combine Cimetrix factory automation software solutions with secureWISE capabilities to deliver superior equipment operational efficiency and secure collaboration across the entire semiconductor ecosystem.

The event will feature insights from key stakeholders throughout the semiconductor value chain, including equipment makers, foundries, and fabless companies. These industry leaders will share their experiences and success stories implementing secureWISE solutions, demonstrating the tangible value of secure remote semiconductor equipment connectivity and control from multiple perspectives within the ecosystem.

Additional information including agenda, logistics and registration for the Connected Equipment Summit can be found using the following link:



Users Conference

On December 3rd and 4th, 2025, PDF Solutions will host its Users Conference in Santa Clara, CA. This high-profile industry event will cover the breadth of the PDF Solutions platform products and feature expert insights, real-world case studies, and interactive discussions designed to address the most pressing challenges in modern semiconductor manufacturing. The conference will be held in conjunction with PDF Solutions' Analyst Day on Wednesday, December 3rd.

For over 30 years, PDF Solutions has anticipated and supported the semiconductor industry's transformation and needs by delivering innovative solutions. Today, the industry faces accelerating innovation-3D architectures, chiplets, and sophisticated hybrid packages-while navigating increasingly complex supply chains. Simultaneously, AI promises to revolutionize semiconductor design and manufacturing, creating unprecedented efficiency gains across all levels.

This dynamic landscape demands new levels of collaboration and integration among key semiconductor ecosystem players. A new type of industry platform is essential to unify these diverse stakeholders.

At this event, PDF Solutions will unveil its latest platform innovations, specifically engineered to:



Manage the unique characteristics and massive volumes of design and manufacturing data

Enable secure collaboration with robust IP protection Leverage AI embedded throughout its architecture to help each participant rapidly evaluate and optimize business decisions



This comprehensive event will explore cutting-edge developments in semiconductor manufacturing technology and digital transformation. Key topics will include:

Strategic Overview

Product Strategy & Roadmap : Latest updates on PDF Solutions' strategic direction and product release plans



Technology Leadership & Innovation



Leading-Edge Technology Development : Keynote presentation on breakthrough innovations and acceleration strategies Digital Transformation in Manufacturing : Keynote and panel discussion examining enterprise integration challenges and solutions in semiconductor production

Supply Chain & Operations

Global Supply Chain Integration : Strategic approaches to operational control across distributed semiconductor manufacturing networks



Advanced Analytics & AI Solutions



Compound Semiconductor Analytics : Keynote and panel discussion focused on manufacturing analytics and yield optimization in compound semiconductor production

Manufacturing Data Lake Architecture : In-depth exploration of PDF Solutions' latest semiconductor manufacturing data platform

Scalable Data Analytics & Visualization : Deep dive into next-generation manufacturing data analytics and visualization capabilities AI Model Deployment Infrastructure : Comprehensive overview of scalable artificial intelligence deployment solutions

Equipment Management & Control



Secure Manufacturing Equipment Control : Solutions for secure management and control of semiconductor manufacturing systems AI-Powered Equipment Optimization : Advanced artificial intelligence applications for equipment performance and process control

Additional information including agenda, speakers, logistics and registration for the PDF Solutions 2025 Users Conference can be found using the following link:



About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit .

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

