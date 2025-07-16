Aaraya, An AI K-Pop Artist From India, Debuts With Colors Of India Album And Essay Ebook

AI K-Pop artist Aaraya debuts globally with her first album Colors of India and photo-essay eBook.

AI-first IP Studio Dalkom Artlab Announces Global Debut of India-Born AI K-Pop Artist "Aaraya" With First Album *Colors of India* and Launch of eBook *Aaraya's Essay: First Light*

Dalkom Artlab, an AI-first IP Studio, proudly announces the global release of *Colors of India*, the first full-length album by its AI K-Pop artist Aaraya, now available on Spotify and all major music platforms .

In addition to the album release, Dalkom Artlab has also launched *Aaraya's Essay: First Light* as an eBook, available now on Etsy . This photo-essay book introduces Aaraya's visual world and emotional journey, offering fans a deeper connection to this groundbreaking AI artist.

*Colors of India* features songs inspired by iconic elements of Indian culture such as cricket, Holi, and Diwali, celebrating the passions, love, and vibrant spirit of young people in India today. The album blends traditional influences with modern K-Pop sounds, creating a fresh, cross-cultural experience.

Aaraya represents a new generation of K-Pop artistry. Entirely developed using AI - from artist creation, visual design, to music production - Aaraya embodies a bold, forward-looking vision for global pop music.

In an era where K-Pop leads global pop culture, Dalkom Artlab is at the forefront of reimagining what it means to be a global artist by harnessing AI technology. *Colors of India* and *Aaraya's Essay: First Light* reflect this vision and are designed to resonate with audiences worldwide.

