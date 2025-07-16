Champion And Nash Signs First Ever Professional Sports Partnership With NBA's Houston Rockets

"We are thrilled to align with one of the most recognized franchises in all of sports, not just here in the United States, but globally as well", said Seth Mapp, General Manager at Champion and Nash. "As Houston fans can attest to, summers are among the hottest and most humid of any city throughout the United States, and the importance of keeping their homes cool is a priority. By partnering with the Rockets, we wanted to further connect with not only a first-class organization, but the great fans and people of this city in reinforcing our commitment to keeping your homes cool and your HVAC systems running smoothly. The only thing that should be sweltering is Houston's shooting percentage beyond the three-point line."

This alignment, which commenced on July 1, marks the first time the Champion and Nash brand has entered the professional sports partnership category of any kind, serving as an official partner of the team. Fans of the two-time NBA Champions will become fully immersed with Champion and Nash throughout the upcoming NBA season including activations within Toyota Center, community engagement programs, and social media collaborations.

"Champion and Nash's long-standing commitment to world class customer service reflects the same principles that drive our organization," said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. "Their dedication to excellence aligns with our values, and we're excited to bring this partnership to life."

About Champion and Nash

For over 40 years, Champion and Nash has delivered reliable, affordable HVAC solutions across Houston. From AC repair and installation to heating and indoor air quality services, we're the trusted choice for homeowners and businesses who want the job done right the first time. To learn more about Champion and Nash, visit championandnash and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

