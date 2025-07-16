Valiantys Launches Precisiontm Consulting Framework Built For Continuous Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Framework Delivers Measurable Results, including $2.5M in savings for a global GPS Technology leader

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiantys , a global leader in IT consulting with Atlassian, today announced the launch of its new consulting framework, Valiantys Precision , designed to accelerate enterprise IT transformation.

AI's rapid advancement has quickened the pace of transformation - shifting it from linear to near-constant. By the time one solution is implemented, the next challenge is already here. According to McKinsey's 2025 State of AI research, 78% of organizations reported using AI in at least one business function - an increase from 72% in early 2024. Today's enterprise leaders are tasked with navigating overlapping and increasingly complex transformations across AI, cloud, DevEx and more to stay competitive.

Enter: Precision. Breaking the Traditional Consulting Model

Traditional short-term,“one-and-done” consulting models prove futile in an era marked by constant innovation, complex compliance requirements, and economic volatility. Valiantys Precision is designed to deliver continuous transformation, reimagining consulting from short-term engagements to long-term partnerships that drive faster results, reduce complexity and scale what works. Precision integrates strategic advisory services, technical execution, and AI-powered acceleration into a unified methodology, enabling IT and business leaders to move faster, make smarter decisions and stay ahead of the curve.

“Our customers' needs are evolving in constant motion - and so are we,” said Emmanuel Benoit, Global CEO of Valiantys.“For years, we've helped enterprises drive transformation with Atlassian tools. But as the pace of change accelerates, and AI moves from experimentation to execution, we're changing how we deliver value. Precision reflects that shift and deepens our consulting practice, sharpens our industry focus, and brings greater speed and clarity to every stage of the journey. Our goal is simple: help teams stay ahead, build smarter, and realize the full potential of continuous transformation.”

Resetting the Modern Consulting Standard

Valiantys leveraged its nearly two decades of enterprise transformation expertise to design a consulting approach that fuels enterprise value and resilience. At the core of the Precision model are three strategic consulting pillars:



Adaptive Consulting: Strategy-first engagements that align IT and business goals, empowering clients with a shared vision and actionable roadmap.

Intelligent Acceleration: The application of automation, GenAI, and agile practices to unlock speed, adoption, and innovation at scale. Sustainable Performance: Enabling customers to consistently deliver high-value outcomes over time.



Each pillar drives a distinct enterprise outcome: from empowering the vision, to transforming for value, to achieving ongoing results. Precision engagements are structured in four iterative phases:

Valiantys works with stakeholders to build a fact-based case for change. Deliverables include a CFO-ready ROI case, a clear metrics baseline, and stakeholder buy-in through collaborative workshops and TCO modeling.To prove value early, Valiantys pilots a low-risk migration focused on achieving quick wins. This phase establishes change readiness and delivers an automation and AI blueprint, resulting in 30%+ efficiency gains.Once the strategy is validated, Valiantys delivers a controlled and measurable migration. This includes seamless data migration, role-based training, and performance dashboards to achieve over 80% user adoption and zero unplanned downtime.The final phase focuses on sustaining gains and evolving platform maturity. This includes rolling out AI capabilities and advanced automation playbooks to achieve measurable gains and a significant uplift in platform maturity.

Powered by Atlassian. Future-Proofed with AI.

Valiantys Precision is built on a foundation of Atlassian solutions and cutting-edge AI capabilities. This unique combination enables smarter workflows, faster adoption, and better outcomes. Whether clients are modernizing ITSM, deploying enterprise service management, or building AI-augmented ops, Precision ensures they have a clear path to long-term success.

Over the past year, Valiantys has used Atlassian Intelligence and Rovo to build tools designed to empower the next generation of software development with AI-driven solutions. This includes the launch of application-specific AI agents, custom workflows on Forge, and increased enterprise AI education - all aimed at improving efficiency for partner organizations both inside and outside the Atlassian ecosystem.

About Valiantys

Valiantys transforms how organizations work through expert solutions and cutting-edge consulting services that drive agility, efficiency, and cross-team collaboration. With Valiantys Precision, we unlock the full value of Atlassian's System of Work, empowering customers to revolutionize product development, streamline enterprise service management (ESM), and accelerate cloud and AI-enabled transformation. Federal agencies and highly regulated organizations trust Valiantys to deliver measurable outcomes with confidence, clarity, and control. Learn more at .

