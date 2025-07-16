Paypercut Lands €2 Million Pre-Seed From Concentric, Passion, RTP Global & Tuesday Capital To Build A Multi-Provider BNPL Hub For Emerging Europe
"Closing the sale is critical; a single BNPL decline can kill the basket," said Stoil Vasilev, CEO, Paypercut. "By combining providers with different risk appetites, we give shoppers choice and merchants a safety net. SMBs here have been underserved for years - our product finally puts them first."
"CEE's small merchants still juggle pay-later options one provider at a time. Paypercut fixes that in one stroke - an aggregator built around local regulations and checkout habits, led by founders who've already scaled payments here," said Alex Stroud, Principal, Concentric.
"We backed Paypercut for the calibre of the team and the clarity of the playbook. One integration, instant onboarding, multi-currency payouts - straightforward fixes to real merchant pain, with rails that can extend far beyond the region," added Ethan Imboden, Partner, Tuesday Capital.
The founding team - Stoil Vasilev, CEO, (ex-VP CorpDev & Finance at SumUp), Emil Savov, CRO built SumUp's CEE partner channel; founder of 84bits (acquired by SumUp), and Gareth Walsh, COO (former Global Head of Risk & Compliance at SumUp; ex-CCO at Payhawk) - will use the new capital to add BNPL partners in the region, localise onboarding flows in additional languages and grow an agency channel that shares in revenue.
Paypercut already processes transactions for merchants in Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, and is actively rolling out across the rest of CEE, with the Czech Republic, Poland, and Turkey next on the roadmap.
