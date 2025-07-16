Apidynamics Launches To Redefine API Security With Adaptive MFA, Real-Time Risk Scoring, And Zero Trust Enforcement
APIDynamics fills this gap with a unified control plane powered by Zero Trust enforcement, real-time risk scoring, and adaptive MFA - securing every API call, including machine-to-machine and non-human interactions.
"With APIs driving AI agents and cloud workflows, static tokens and blind trust are no longer viable," said Tippu Gagguturu , Founder and CEO. "APIDynamics continuously evaluates risk and enforces smart authentication - without slowing things down."
The platform empowers security and engineering teams to:
-
Discover and eliminate shadow and zombie APIs across environments
Secure machine-to-machine and non-human identity communications with Zero Trust
Enforce just-in-time, risk-based access policies using adaptive MFA
Integrate seamlessly into modern DevSecOps pipelines without slowing development
Its lightweight, cloud-native architecture was designed for flexibility and scale.
"Security has lagged behind innovation at the API layer," said Kumar Jandayala , VP of Products and Technology. " APIDynamics unifies discovery, risk analytics, and adaptive controls into a single control plane - built for developers, governed by Zero Trust."
APIDynamics will make its public debut at Black Hat USA 2025, held August 2-7 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, with live demos and previews of upcoming AI-powered detection capabilities.
Early access is now available at
About APIDynamics
APIDynamics secures every API call - especially those made by machines - through adaptive MFA, real-time risk scoring, and Zero Trust enforcement. Founded by identity and cloud security experts, APIDynamics helps organizations detect threats, prevent misuse, and protect machine-to-machine communication without adding operational complexity.
SOURCE SecurEnds
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment