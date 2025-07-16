Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apidynamics Launches To Redefine API Security With Adaptive MFA, Real-Time Risk Scoring, And Zero Trust Enforcement

2025-07-16 08:16:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) While working closely with CISOs and CTOs during his time at SecurEnds, Tippu uncovered a recurring blind spot: user identities were governed with strict controls, yet machine identities - the primary drivers of API traffic - operated with minimal oversight. Most API security platforms provide visibility, traffic analysis, and compliance dashboards - but stop short of real-time protection. None offer adaptive authentication that adjusts dynamically to risk, or enforce MFA for API-to-API communication.

APIDynamics fills this gap with a unified control plane powered by Zero Trust enforcement, real-time risk scoring, and adaptive MFA - securing every API call, including machine-to-machine and non-human interactions.

"With APIs driving AI agents and cloud workflows, static tokens and blind trust are no longer viable," said Tippu Gagguturu , Founder and CEO. "APIDynamics continuously evaluates risk and enforces smart authentication - without slowing things down."

The platform empowers security and engineering teams to:

  • Discover and eliminate shadow and zombie APIs across environments
  • Secure machine-to-machine and non-human identity communications with Zero Trust
  • Enforce just-in-time, risk-based access policies using adaptive MFA
  • Integrate seamlessly into modern DevSecOps pipelines without slowing development

Its lightweight, cloud-native architecture was designed for flexibility and scale.

"Security has lagged behind innovation at the API layer," said Kumar Jandayala , VP of Products and Technology. " APIDynamics unifies discovery, risk analytics, and adaptive controls into a single control plane - built for developers, governed by Zero Trust."

APIDynamics will make its public debut at Black Hat USA 2025, held August 2-7 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, with live demos and previews of upcoming AI-powered detection capabilities.

Early access is now available at

About APIDynamics

APIDynamics secures every API call - especially those made by machines - through adaptive MFA, real-time risk scoring, and Zero Trust enforcement. Founded by identity and cloud security experts, APIDynamics helps organizations detect threats, prevent misuse, and protect machine-to-machine communication without adding operational complexity.

SOURCE SecurEnds

MENAFN16072025003732001241ID1109808352

