Impetus & Talan Data X AI Announce Strategic Partnership In EU To Accelerate Cloud Modernization For Financial Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With innovation at the core, Impetus and Talan Data x AI have partnered to accelerate next-generation data and GenAI adoption across financial services.

- Barry Lloyd, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at ImpetusLOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leading digital engineering company enabling the Intelligent EnterpriseTM with cutting-edge data, cloud, and AI services and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Talan Data x AI, an international consulting and technology provider, to enable large-scale modernization of data platforms across the financial services sector in Europe.The partnership combines the domain-rich expertise and trusted consulting capabilities of Talan Data x AI with Impetus' industry-leading automated data and GenAI/BI platform modernization solution, Impetus LeapLogic TM and associated services, to deliver end-to-end transformation with speed, accuracy, and zero disruption to business operations. With a deep focus on modernizing mission-critical workloads in risk, fraud, treasury, and regulatory reporting, the partnership is poised to de-risk and streamline the shift to the cloud.“We are delighted to partner with Impetus to provide an automated approach to cloud modernization for our financial services clients as they start the migration away from legacy tools to the data cloud,” said Jacqueline Hoey, CEO of Talan Data x AI.“Impetus is thrilled to partner with Talan Data x AI to help financial services clients across EMEA modernize their legacy data and analytics ecosystems,” said Barry Lloyd, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at Impetus Technologies.“By combining Talan's deep domain expertise with Impetus' modern data platform services and solution capabilities, we can accelerate complex cloud transformations while minimizing risk and ensuring business continuity for leading financial services in Europe.”Impetus empowers the Intelligent EnterpriseTM by providing deep expertise in data, cloud, and AI with a flawless delivery track record across banking, insurance, and financial services. Talan Data x AI, with its strong local presence and decades of financial services consulting experience, will provide strategic advisory, roadmap planning, and hands-on support to maximize transformation impact for clients.Talan Data x AI brings deep, end-to-end expertise in accelerating data-driven transformation across banking and financial services, spanning the entire data lifecycle. Talan Data x AI's capabilities and expertise include strategic advisory in data, cloud, and AI; modern data platform architecture; and delivery of complex transformation and migration programs, with a proven track record of delivering impactful solutions across regulatory reporting, risk management, financial insight, and advanced analyticsImpetus' world-class engineering services portfolio also features a broad range of solutions including, Impetus GenAI/BI Innovation Labs , GenAI/BI Engineering Services, and Strategic Discovery & Assessment Services.The partnership between Impetus and Talan Data x AI is a significant milestone in supporting the European financial services sector in their digital transformation journeys-enabling smarter decision-making, regulatory compliance, and competitive differentiation with seamless cloud-native transformation.Learn more about partnershipAbout Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies, a premier IT system integrator, enables the Intelligent EnterpriseTM with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Premier Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit . For any questions, write to ....About Talan Data x AITalan Data x AI is an international global management consulting and technology firm that accelerates its clients' transformation through innovation, technology, and data. For over 20 years, Talan Data x AI has been advising and supporting businesses and public institutions in the implementation of their transformation and innovation projects, both in France and worldwide. With a dedicated Research & Innovation Center, Talan Data x AI places innovation at the core of its growth strategy. The Group is actively involved in key technological shifts such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Intelligence, and Blockchain, driving the sustainable growth of large corporations and mid-sized enterprises. Guided by the principle of Positive Innovation, Talan Data x AI believes that technology reaches its full potential when it serves people and benefits society as a whole. Talan Data x AI is certified as a Great Place to Work and has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for its CSR performance, placing it in the top 1% of companies evaluated globally by the ratings agency. For more information, visit .

