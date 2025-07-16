HOYA Vision Care Announces The Launch Of HOYA Polarized Lenses With Lumacoretm Mirrors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "HOYA Polarized Lenses with Lumacore Mirrors represent a true breakthrough," said Samy Lauriette, Vice President of Strategic Marketing. "Unlike conventional mirror coatings that are applied to the lens surface, Lumacore's mirror is precision-embedded within the lens itself, a proprietary innovation no other brand offers. This unique integration delivers exceptional durability, superior optical performance, and resistance to scratching, peeling, and rubbing off over time. It's not just another mirrored lens, it's a game-changer that no one else is offering."

Patients and eye care professionals experiencing HOYA Polarized Lenses with LumacoreTM Mirrors will enjoy:



Long-Lasting Performance – Traditional mirror coatings can wear off over time. Lumacore's embedded technology ensures lasting durability.

Scratch & Peel Resistant – Lumacore is built to last beyond mirror coatings that scratch or degrade.

Embedded Mirror Technology – The mirror color is integrated directly into the lens, ensuring long-lasting durability, and superior performance.

Durability – Designed to withstand daily wear, Lumacore lenses maintain their look longer. They are also easy to clean and maintain, with fewer worries about scratches.

Enhanced Clarity – The embedded mirror technology reduces glare and enhances visual comfort without compromising clarity. Style – Vibrant mirror colors stay true over time, keeping lenses looking fresh, and bold.

HOYA Polarized Lenses with LumacoreTM Mirrors are now available for direct order through HOYA Laboratories and major vision plans. Choose from two striking color combinations: Silver Mirror with a Gray Polarized base or Gold Mirror with a Brown Polarized base-with more color options coming soon. They are also available in popular HOYA-branded backside designs, including Array® 2 and MySV® , in polycarbonate.

HOYA Lens Consultants can provide eye care professionals with additional information about HOYA Polarized Lenses with LumacoreTM Mirrors, including training materials, sales aids, and patient education resources.

Visionary Alliance Summer Offer: Between July 1 and September 30, 2025, new and current Visionary AllianceTM members can earn additional rewards on HOYA polarized lenses. The promotion includes HOYA's new HOYA Polarized Lenses with LumacoreTM Mirrors, HOYA Polarized TM, and HOYA Polarized HEV TM lens orders. ECPs who wish to participate but aren't currently members can enroll in the program without commitments or contracts.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit .

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, North America