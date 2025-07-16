Ministry Receives Credentials Of Chilean Ambassador

Amman, July 16 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Majid Qatarneh, on Wednesday received a copy of the credentials of Rodrigo David Hume Figueroa, the newly appointed and resident Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Jordan.

