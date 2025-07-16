Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry Receives Credentials Of Chilean Ambassador


2025-07-16 07:07:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 16 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Majid Qatarneh, on Wednesday received a copy of the credentials of Rodrigo David Hume Figueroa, the newly appointed and resident Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Jordan.

MENAFN16072025000117011021ID1109807940

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search