THC Gummies: Exhalewellness Launches New D9+ CBN Sleep Gummies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ExhaleWellness officially launches its new D9+ CBN sleep gummies, reported as the best THC gummies for sleep support by users. Read why it stands out.

Charlotte, NC, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExhaleWellness, known for its practical and affordable hemp-based wellness formulations, has officially announced the launch of its first-ever full-spectrum D9+CBN sleep gummies at a high potency range of 450mg THC per package.

Each jar reportedly contains around 30 gummies, made from federally legal hemp, reflecting the brand's mission to offer high-quality, farm bill-compliant hemp edibles that deliver both flavor and functionality.

“We're thrilled to bring these classic D9 sleep gummies to life in a convenient, precisely dosed format,” said Maya Thompson, Product Development Assistant at ExhaleWellness.“This launch is a direct response to growing consumer interest in authentic, strain-driven THC experiences.”

About ExhaleWellness

ExhaleWellness is a Los Angeles-based producer of hemp-derived wellness products focused on research-driven formulations and federally compliant cannabinoids. The company was established by a group of industry professionals with backgrounds in hemp cultivation, natural health, and cannabinoid research.

Its product portfolio includes Delta-8 gummies, THCA flower, CBD oils, and full-spectrum vape cartridges, many of which have gained traction among wellness-focused consumers and cannabis users nationwide.

ExhaleWellness' products are manufactured using hemp sourced from U.S.-based organic farms and tested by third-party laboratories for quality, potency, and safety.

The company has built a customer base that spans wellness seekers and recreational users, supported by consistent formulation practices and clear product labeling. It emphasizes organic ingredients, cruelty-free development, and the exclusion of artificial additives. Plus, its manufacturing processes align with GMP standards, and its lab reports are made publicly available.

As part of its continued growth under the Blue Ribbon Group, ExhaleWellness is expanding its lineup to include strain-specific THC products , cannabinoid blends, and innovative delivery formats. The company operates within the framework of the 2018 Farm Bill, maintaining all products with a Delta-9 THC concentration below 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

ExhaleWellness Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies Identified as Best THC Gummies in New Lineup

ExhaleWellness has reported that its new Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies have emerged as the best THC gummies rated by users in its entire THC gummy collection. Formulated to support restful sleep, the gummies combine hemp-derived Delta-9 THC with cannabinol (CBN) and melatonin in a full-spectrum formulation.

Each gummy delivers 15mg of Delta-9 THC, 10mg of CBN, and 5mg of melatonin. These active ingredients are intended to work together to encourage relaxation, ease into sleep, and support longer rest periods. The formulation remains compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis.

The product is manufactured with non-GMO, natural ingredients and contains no artificial coloring or synthetic flavors. Additional ingredients include cane sugar, apple pectin, light corn syrup, MCT oil, citric acid, and fruit and vegetable extract for color. The gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made with organic practices in mind.

Each jar contains 30 gummies, totaling 450mg of Delta-9 THC , 300mg of CBN, and 150mg of melatonin per unit. Flavors are assorted and include fruit-based options aimed at offering a palatable and convenient evening-use format.

The company distinguishes the Sleep Gummies from its regular Delta-9 gummies through the inclusion of CBN and melatonin, which are believed to contribute to sleep support and nighttime relaxation. Unlike standard THC-only formulations, this blend offers an outcome-specific use case backed by cannabinoid research and consumer demand.

ISO-accredited third-party labs test all products for cannabinoid potency, microbial contamination, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Certificates of analysis are available on the company's official website for full transparency.

The performance of the Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies reinforces the growing consumer interest in multi-cannabinoid products that target specific wellness outcomes such as sleep and recovery.

Benefits of THC Gummies

Market data and consumer behavior point to increasing interest in hemp-based edibles that offer targeted effects, such as sleep support or mood regulation, without the need for inhalation. In response to this shift, brands like ExhaleWellness are developing outcome-based formulations that pair Delta-9 THC with complementary cannabinoids like CBN and other natural ingredients. Some of their key benefits may include:



Relaxation and stress support: Low to moderate doses of THC may help ease physical tension and promote mental calm, particularly after periods of prolonged stress or overstimulation.



Sleep aid and recovery: Formulations that combine THC with CBN and melatonin are often used in the evenings to support restful sleep and recovery routines.

Mood stabilization: THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating mood and emotional response. Some users report a more balanced or uplifted mood when using THC in moderation.



Discreet and convenient: Gummies can be used without preparation, special devices, or odors, making them suitable for home use or travel.



Consistent dosing: Each unit contains a pre-measured amount of cannabinoids, reducing guesswork and supporting consistent usage.

Longer-lasting effects: Compared to inhaled formats, gummies typically produce effects that last several hours, aligning with sleep or relaxation goals.





Natural and vegan ingredients: Gummies contain no artificial colors, animal-derived products, or synthetic additives.



Independent lab testing: All batches are verified by third-party laboratories for potency, purity, and compliance.

Full-spectrum hemp extract: ExhaleWell uses hemp-derived Delta-9 THC combined with minor cannabinoids and terpenes for a complete profile.

How to Use THC Gummies Responsibly?

For those new to hemp-derived Delta-9 THC edibles, experts recommend starting with a low dose, typically 2.5mg to 5mg, and allowing up to two hours for full effects to set in before considering additional intake. More experienced users may be comfortable with 10mg or more per serving, depending on individual tolerance and the desired outcome.

To ensure a safe and comfortable experience, timing and environment play important roles. THC gummies are best consumed in familiar settings and during periods without immediate obligations, particularly for first-time users.

Eating a light meal before use may also help moderate the effects and support gradual absorption. Consumers are advised to avoid driving or operating heavy machinery after consuming this product.

While ExhaleWellness' best THC gummies comply with federal regulations under the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight, state laws vary significantly. Some U.S. states restrict or prohibit the sale, possession, or use of hemp-derived THC products.

Consumers are encouraged to review local regulations before purchasing or consuming any cannabinoid-based product.

Where to Buy: Exclusive Launch Offer

Consumers can buy THC gummies from ExhaleWellness on its official website (exhalewell.com ). Direct-to-consumer shipping is only facilitated in states where hemp-derived THC products are legally permitted.

To mark the product launch, the brand is offering limited-time pricing on select gummy bundles, including discounts on multi-jar packs and curated variety sets. New customers may also be eligible for first-time order incentives through the site's online checkout.

Additional options include subscription plans with recurring delivery at discounted rates, as well as access to ExhaleWell's loyalty rewards program, which provides returning customers with points redeemable for future purchases.

All products are shipped in secure, discreet packaging and include batch-specific lab testing documentation. Availability may vary based on regional regulations, and customers are advised to consult state guidelines prior to purchase.

FAQs About ExhaleWellness THC Gummies

Are ExhaleWellness THC gummies legal?

ExhaleWellness THC gummies are made with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. However, legality may vary by state. Consumers are advised to review local regulations before purchasing or using hemp-derived THC products.

How long does it take to feel the effects?

Effects typically begin within 30 to 90 minutes after consumption, depending on metabolism, dosage, and whether food was consumed beforehand. Because gummies are digested, the onset is slower than inhaled products but may last longer. First-time users are encouraged to start with a low dose and wait before taking more.

Can I travel with THC gummies?

Traveling with hemp-derived THC products remains legally complex. While federally legal, TSA and local authorities may treat Delta-9 THC products differently depending on the state or jurisdiction. Air travel across state lines with these products is not recommended without confirming legal status at both origin and destination.

How should I store them?

Store THC gummies in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat. Reseal the container tightly after each use to maintain freshness and potency. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Refrigeration is not required, but it may extend shelf life in warmer environments.

Final Thoughts: Why You Should Try Them?

With a focus on full-spectrum hemp-derived THC products, ExhaleWellness offers outcome-specific options, including its top-performing Delta-9 + CBN Sleep Gummies, designed to support rest, relaxation, and mood balance.

Each gummy is made with vegan, non-GMO ingredients and is third-party lab tested for safety, potency, and compliance. Assorted flavors and pre-measured dosages offer convenience, while strain-specific formulations cater to both experienced users and those new to cannabinoids.

The collection's early customer response highlights a demand for reliable, plant-based alternatives to support everyday wellness routines. As ExhaleWellness continues to expand its lineup, the brand remains focused on creating hemp-derived products that meet evolving consumer expectations for quality and consistency.

For individuals seeking a discreet, accessible introduction to legal THC edibles, ExhaleWellness' gummies represent a well-formulated and compliant entry point into functional cannabis use.





CONTACT: Company: Exhale Wellness Website: Contact Person: Exhale Wellness Support Team Contact Email: ... Contact Number: (323) 448-3810 Country: United States