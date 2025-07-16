Akko Releases ISO Version Of Dragon Year Magnetic Switch Keyboard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally launched in ANSI layout, the Dragon Year keyboard was recognized with theat, one of the world's leading consumer electronics events. The keyboard draws deep inspiration from the, a mythological creature representing strength, renewal, and Eastern wisdom. Its bold visual identity includes awith, andfeaturing a powerful dragon in flight - creating a stunning fusion of traditional Chinese culture and modern industrial aesthetics.

Functionally, this version also marks the first ISO release of Akko's proprietary Astrolink Magnetic Switches, engineered to deliver precise, real-time input. With features such as adjustable actuation and reset points, Rapid Trigger, and SOCD , the keyboard is optimized for both competitive gaming and everyday productivity and it offers deep customization and responsiveness tailored to individual preferences.

To ensure a seamless user experience, the keyboard comes pre-packaged with extra French and UK ISO keycap sets , as well as a Mac-compatible kit , allowing for full plug-and-play compatibility across operating systems - without any additional purchases required.

As Akko approaches its brand anniversary in August 2025 , the company is preparing to expand its mythology-inspired collection with the upcoming MOD Alice Year of Snake . Inspired by Xuanwu , the legendary Black Tortoise of Chinese lore symbolizing protection and wisdom, the keyboard features the ergonomic Alice layout and Mechanical switch technology, continuing Akko's signature blend of culture and engineering.

Alongside its limited editions, Akko is also developing two new premium product lines: the Gem and Mineral series. Positioned in the mid-to-high-end segment, these collections focus on advanced materials, elegant design, and performance-driven features aimed at serious enthusiasts and professional users alike.

About Akko

Founded in 2016, Akko redefines PC peripherals by combining pop culture, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence. Known for its custom mechanical switches, vibrant keycap collections, and artistic flair, Akko products are sold in over 50 countries and loved by keyboard enthusiasts worldwide.

