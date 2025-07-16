Olivia Millin, American Indie/ Pop singer and songwriter

Olivia Millin, American Indie/ Pop singer and songwriter

Olivia Millin, American Indie/ Pop singer and songwriter

Olivia Millin, "TTYL" - single cover art

Olivia Millin, "Start Again" - LP cover art

Pop Phenom Olivia Millin Drops Electrifying“TTYL” Music Video, a Times Square Triumph and Musical Sensation

- Olivia Millin, Indie/ Pop artist

NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indie Pop powerhouse Olivia Millin , the 20-year-old prodigy behind consecutive No. 1 iTunes hits in the UK and United States, unleashes her electrifying music video for“TTYL”. Shot in the fluid vibrancy of Times Square, the video transforms Millin's anthem of self-respect into a dynamic street-dance celebration, radiating defiance and self-empowerment. A runaway hit in the US and a cultural phenomenon in global Pop communities,“TTYL” has solidified Millin's status as a trailblazer, dominating airwaves by climbing the Mediabase Activator Top 40 chart, hitting Top 10 on National Radio Hits AC and Top 40 charts, and landing at #34 on the New Music Weekly Hot 100.

“TTYL”-short for“Talk to You Later”-is a fierce declaration of independence, born from Millin's personal journey of shedding toxic relationships.“It's a letter to my past self,” she shares,“a reminder to choose self-love over someone else's emotional baggage.” Produced by XVIY, the track fuses trap-laced beats, crystalline synths, and bilingual Japanese-English lyrics, drawing inspiration from BLACKPINK's punchy pop and BabyMonster's viral hit“Drip.” The song's iconic refrain,“Talk to you later,” doubles as a universal rallying cry for walking away from gaslighters and reclaiming control, with the chilling lyric“pretend like you're dead” striking a raw, resonant chord. In the US,“TTYL” has become a fan-favorite anthem, while Pop communities worldwide, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, are hailing it as a hit, sparking viral dance challenges on TikTok and fan covers across social platforms.

ROLLING STONE UK raves,“Her genre-defying sound and bilingual lyrics bridge cultural gaps, building a diverse fanbase.” THE SOURCE adds,“Millin cuts through the noise of superficial chats, throwing it back to when real talk meant something.”

Directed by Zane of Zane Productions, the "TTYL" music video is a cinematic triumph, blending K-Pop's neon aesthetic but with Japanese lyrics, with New York's gritty energy. Filmed in Times Square, Millin leads a dynamic street-dance crew through a whirlwind of fresh choreography and emotional intensity, embodying the song's themes of resilience and self-worth. ABC NEWS HOUR notes,“Her ability to fuse Japanese and Western influences has captivated fans globally, propelling her to the top of the UK Pop charts.” The video's bold visuals and Millin's commanding presence are fueling its viral spread , resonating deeply with US audiences and Pop music enthusiasts who are sharing it widely across platforms like Reddit and X.

Hailing from sunny Sarasota, Florida, Olivia Millin has been crafting her unique sound since penning her first single at age 12. Now studying Japanese Liberal Arts at a leading northeastern university, she infuses her music with cultural depth, blending the innovative storytelling of Yoasobi and Atarashii Gakkou with the fearless artistry of Lady Gaga. Her earlier hit,“Broken Piece of Joy” , topped the UK iTunes Pop chart, and“TTYL” is the latest milestone in her ascent, heralding her debut LP, Start Again, released February 28, 2025, via MTS/Virgin/Universal.

Music Existence calls“TTYL”“shiny, messy, and fierce-Olivia kicking down the door to her past.” LOCK Magazine praises its“electrifying vision,” while MTS Management celebrates its International Gold Awards nod. Fans can stream“TTYL” on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and MusicPR Japan. Published by Olivia Millin Music Publishing (BMI) and distributed by MTS Records, the single is a testament to Millin's growing influence in both the US and Pop communities worldwide. For the latest in cutting edge music, follow Olivia's journey on social media: Instagram: @oliviaamillinn, TikTok: @itsmeoliviamillin, and on her YouTube channel: @Olivia Millin.

About Olivia Millin

Olivia Millin, 20, is a trailblazing Pop artist whose chart-topping hits and empowering messages resonate worldwide. From her Florida roots to global stages, she blends Japanese and Western influences into a sound that's both innovative and authentic. With“TTYL” igniting US charts and Pop communities, and her upcoming debut album Start Again, Millin is redefining Pop with resilience, artistry, and unapologetic boldness.

MTS/Virgin Records/Universal Records and Booking & Press

Michael Stover/ ...

Deborah Millin/ ...

/contact-us

Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR

Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR

+1 908-601-1409

email us here

Olivia Millin "TTYL" -official music video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.