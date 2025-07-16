Criminal Case Opened Against Son Of Azerbaijani Diaspora Leader In Russia
A criminal case has been opened against Mutvali Shikhlinski, the son of the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora, in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Azernews reports citing the Russian media.
The information was confirmed by Igor Putintsev, president of the Chamber of Advocates of the Sverdlovsk region.
"The Chamber of Advocates has confirmed the information that criminal proceedings have been initiated against Mutvali Shikhlinski," Putintsev stated, without disclosing the article under which Shikhlinski could be charged.
Earlier, it was reported that Shahin Shikhlinski, chairman of the "Azerbaijan-Ural" Public National and Cultural Organization, had also been detained by law enforcement, though he was later released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment