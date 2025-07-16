Roblox Announces IP Licensing Tool, Strikes Deals To Bring Experiences From Popular Netflix Shows Into Gameplay

Roblox (RBLX) unveiled a new feature on Tuesday that allows studios and creators to license their characters and other creative assets for use within the Roblox gaming platform.

The company announced initial partnerships with Netflix (NFLX), Lionsgate, Sega, and Japanese publishing giant Kodansha, enabling developers to incorporate characters and experiences from top media franchises such as the "Squid Game," "Stranger Things," "Twilight," "Saw," and "Like A Dragon" (a.k.a. "Yakuza").

The move is part of a broader push to diversify the company's revenue beyond game sales by expanding commerce and advertising opportunities on Roblox, where users play, create, and share games and virtual experiences.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for held in the 'bullish' zone, unchanged from a month ago. RBLX shares are up over 92% year-to-date.

RBLX sentiment and message volume as of July 16 | Source: Stocktwits

The License Manager tool enables rights holders to register and issue licenses quickly, often within days or even hours, streamlining a process that previously took months, according to the company.

"Until now, licensing IP has been a complex and time-consuming process. Potential licensees had to negotiate with a variety of stakeholders, submit to regular reviews, and the process could take months," Roblox Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein said in a blog post announcing the news Tuesday.

The company said it also plans to onboard more IP holders throughout the year and aims to open the License Manager to all eligible IP holders in the coming months.

The expanded licensing play follows a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, as part of which the media company advertised and offered specific gaming experiences in Roblox for its new content releases.

