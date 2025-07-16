Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage (CCUS) Market To Reach $10.3 Billion By 2032, Driven By CO2 Reduction Goals

π± Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market to Surpass $10.3 Billion by 2032 as Carbon Emission Regulations Tighten

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / --According to Allied Market Research, the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market was valued at $3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032. Increasing climate regulations, industrial decarbonization efforts, and expanding CO2-EOR (enhanced oil recovery) applications are fueling this market's rapid growth.Download PDF Brochure:π What is CCUS?CCUS is a critical emission reduction process involving:Capture of CO2 from industrial processes.Transportation via pipelines, trucks, or ships.Storage in deep underground geological formations.Beyond emissions mitigation, CCUS enables CO2 utilization in sectors like enhanced oil recovery and industrial manufacturing, converting captured emissions into valuable products or processes.π Market Dynamics: Why CCUS Demand is GrowingRising global pressure to decarbonize industries is the primary driver for the CCUS market growth. Governments worldwide are imposing strict carbon regulations, while energy-intensive sectors like oil & gas, power generation, iron & steel, and cement seek solutions to curb emissions without halting operations.Additionally, CO2-EOR is creating commercial value by using captured CO2 to boost oil recovery from depleted reservoirs-a key growth area, especially in North America.π’οΈ Oil & Gas Sector Leads CCUS AdoptionIn 2022, the oil & gas segment dominated the global CCUS market, accounting for more than half of total market share. Captured CO2 is increasingly used for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), unlocking previously inaccessible reserves while supporting net-zero targets. As oil majors aim for carbon-neutral production, investments in CCUS projects have surged.Companies like Shell, Chevron, and ExxonMobil are leading CCUS innovation:Shell's Quest project in Canada captures over one million tons of CO2 annually.Chevron's Gorgon Project in Australia demonstrates integrated CCUS operations for natural gas facilities.βοΈ Post-Combustion Capture Technology DominatesBy technology, post-combustion capture led the market in 2022, with nearly 50% share. This method captures CO2 from flue gases of existing power and industrial plants, enabling retrofit solutions without significant infrastructure changes.Coal and gas-fired power plants are major adopters of post-combustion technology due to its feasibility in reducing emissions from existing assets.Buy This Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):π­ Capture Process Holds Largest ShareAmong services, capture accounted for more than two-thirds of the market share in 2022. This dominance reflects industries' urgent need to reduce CO2 emissions at source points across refineries, power plants, and manufacturing facilities.Storage and utilization are growing segments but require extensive infrastructure development and technological refinement compared to capture systems.π Regional Insights: North America Leads Global CCUS DeploymentRegionally, North America remains the largest market, contributing over 40% of total revenue in 2022. The region benefits from:Government support via tax credits and regulatory incentives.Established oil & gas sector integrating CO2-EOR techniques.Ongoing decarbonization efforts in industrial manufacturing.Meanwhile, Europe and Asia-Pacific are emerging as high-growth regions. Europe's green transition policies and Asia-Pacific's industrial growth, coupled with new CCUS pilot projects, are expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period.π§ Market Challenges: Cost and Oil Price VolatilityDespite promising growth, high implementation costs for carbon capture and storage systems pose a challenge. The complexity of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure further restricts adoption in developing economies.Additionally, fluctuations in crude oil prices can dampen CO2-EOR investments, indirectly slowing CCUS adoption in oil & gas sectors.π¬ Innovation and Investment Driving GrowthMajor players are investing heavily in R&D to lower operational costs and develop innovative capturing technologies:Royal Dutch Shell PLCFluor CorporationMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesExxon Mobil CorporationLinde PlcSchlumberger LimitedHoneywell International Inc.Partnerships, pilot projects, and technological breakthroughs are expected to reduce CAPEX and operational costs, making CCUS more economically viable over time.Get a Customized Research Report:π Outlook: A Key Decarbonization StrategyAs countries strive toward carbon neutrality, CCUS technologies will play a pivotal role in:Reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors.Enabling carbon-negative operations via CO2 utilization.Supporting net-zero infrastructure development.The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, creating lucrative opportunities for equipment manufacturers, project developers, and service providers.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Carbon Capture and Sequestration MarketDecarbonization MarketBioenergy With CCS MarketCarbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in Power Generation MarketCarbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) MarketCarbon Credit Trading Platform MarketCarbon Credits MarketCarbon Capture Technology MarketCarbon Capture MarketRenewable Energy MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.