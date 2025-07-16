Oneadvanced Secures £1.2 Billion Refinancing To Further Accelerate Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Simon Walsh, CEO of OneAdvancedBIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OneAdvanced, a leading provider of AI-powered sector-focused software portfolios, today announced the successful completion of a £1.2 billion private credit refinancing of existing debt, backed by three globally renowned lenders. Led by Ares Direct Lending funds Carlyle, and Goldman Sachs Alternatives, the transaction supports the company's continued momentum following its strategic shift to verticalise its SaaS portfolio, putting its 'Customer for Life' ethos at the heart of everything it does.In delivering the UK's first sovereign AI service for business, OneAdvanced is enabling companies in the UK to leverage AI embedded within the workflows of mission critical work. The innovation that OneAdvanced is delivering to its customers is made possible by the investments the company has made in its platform capabilities including security by design, embedded AI, multi-purpose APIs and WCAG 2.2 compliance accessibility.The launch of OneAdvanced AI in April 2025, brings the power of AI to its customers in a safe, secure and trusted way, followed in July with the launch of 14 AI-Agents . OneAdvanced is taking a responsible stance to the use of embedded AI in supporting the critical jobs customers need to get done, underpinned by the appropriate security, governance and compliance as evidenced in the launch of its Trust Centre .In May 2025, OneAdvanced completed the first quarter of its new financial year, achieving 12% annualised ARR growth with incremental sales made to over 340 organisations adopting, expanding or modernising with OneAdvanced including Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Greenwich, Haribo, and Trenitalia.Since taking the helm at OneAdvanced in April 2023, CEO Simon Walsh has transformed the business, refining its sector-focus and market segmentation, refreshing its product strategy, revising its operational foundations and reviving its culture. Over the last twelve months the underlying performance of the business has achieved double digit ARR growth, with subscription revenues now accounting for over 88% of total revenues. In April, it was named Europe's Best Employer 2025 by the Financial Times and Statista.“This refinancing is a strong vote of confidence in OneAdvanced's transformation journey, product roadmap and innovation, and future financial trajectory,” said Simon Walsh, CEO of OneAdvanced.“We are doubling down on AI-led innovation and customer value creation across the critical sectors we serve, aligned to our mission - to power the world of work.”“We are pleased to collaborate with Carlyle and Goldman Sachs Alternatives to provide a highly bespoke and flexible financing solution at scale to support OneAdvanced in its next stage of strategic growth,” said Allan Nielsen, Partner at Ares.“Through its strong software capabilities and investment in innovation, OneAdvanced has evolved into a leading UK vertical-specific SaaS provider. We look forward to being a part of this journey.”“We are delighted to support OneAdvanced's future growth,” said Taj Sidhu, Head of European and Asian Private Credit at Carlyle.“As a leading provider of mission-critical software solutions to a diverse and growing customer base, OneAdvanced enjoys a strong competitive position in a market benefitting from secular trends. We look forward to partnering with the OneAdvanced management team, alongside Ares and Goldman Sachs Alternatives.”“We are excited to partner with OneAdvanced's management team alongside Ares and Carlyle to boost the Company's future growth,” said Moritz Jobke, Head of Hybrid Capital for EMEA at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.“OneAdvanced is a market-leading ERP software provider in the UK, with strong innovation capabilities and significant growth potential. Providing complex and bespoke financing solutions to industry leaders is core to our Hybrid Capital strategy, and we look forward to being part of OneAdvanced's growth journey.”Existing investors BC Partners and Vista Equity Partners supported the company through this transaction reinforcing their commitment to OneAdvanced, its strategy, impact and growth.This refinancing and increased commitment by existing investors, significantly strengthens OneAdvanced's financial position, enabling acceleration in its growth journey.For more information about OneAdvanced, visit .ENDSAbout OneAdvancedOneAdvanced is a leading provider of sector-focused software and services, headquartered in the UK. With over 30 years of experience delivering software and services, our mission is to power the world of work, connecting workflows across organisations helping our customers to get the jobs they need to get done, done.Our safe, secure, scalable and user-friendly solutions, trusted across the mission-critical sectors of legal, health, social care, education, government, social housing, wholesale & logistics and business services, improving front-line care for 40 million NHS patients, providing homes for 11 million tenants and their families, supporting over 2m learners; and ensuring 40,000 legal professionals can deal with the bigger moments in life.Ultimately, by powering the world for work for our customers we enable them to thrive for their customers, people, and communities.To find out more, visit:

