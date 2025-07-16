Rada To Consider Several National Memory Bills This Week Kornienko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are working on legislation on national memory. This week, we will definitely pass a law on honoring the founding fathers [of Ukrainian statehood]. Every democratic country has this. These are the people's deputies who voted for the declaration of state sovereignty or the act of independence in the first convocation. They will also have a certain status and respect. And this national memory will also consist of such things," Kornienko said.

He added that due to the air raid alert, the Verkhovna Rada did not have time to consider the draft law on the principles of state policy on the national memory of the Ukrainian people No. 13273 on July 15. However, parliament will be able to return to consideration of this draft during this plenary week.

"The air raid alert prevented the vote on a very important bill in the first reading - the law on national memory. It revises and strengthens the functions of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory as the main provider of these policies. And it will also help determine the policy of memorializing the modern war... In a broader context, it is work on national memory for all important periods in Ukraine," Kornienko noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law“On the status of a people's deputy - founder of Ukraine's state independence.”

Oleksandr, Senior Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning, People's Deputy Olena Shuliak, said that on July 15, the committee recommended that parliament adopt draft law No. 6493 on the status of a people's deputy – founder of Ukraine's state independence. She noted that the purpose of the document is to honor the memory of those who made a significant contribution to the restoration of Ukraine's independence.

Photo: Facebook Oleksandr Kornienko