Tarkett Once Again Achieved The Ecovadis Platinum Medal, Confirming Its Ranking In The Top 1% Of The Most Responsible Companies

PARIS, FRANCE, July 16, 2025 – Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has been awarded the prestigious platinum medal for the 2nd year in a row by EcoVadis, a leading platform for assessing CSR (Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility) performance.

This distinction places Tarkett in the top 1% of the 130,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis across 185 countries. With an overall score of 86/100, Tarkett confirms its maturity in sustainability and social responsibility. Tarkett is therefore the only multi-product company in the flooring and sports surfaces sector to achieve this level of rating at EcoVadis.

The EcoVadis assessment is based on four key pillars: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. With this platinum medal, Tarkett surpasses its previous score of 81/100 and strengthens its position as a pioneer in its sector. This progress is in line with the sustainability roadmap set for 2030, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023.

'Our new EcoVadis score recognizes the commitment of our teams and the maturity of our social, environmental, ethical and responsible purchasing practices. These two levers support our transition to a low-carbon, circular economy”, says Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's Chief Sustainability Officer .

In addition to the EcoVadis certification, Tarkett has also been recognized every year since 2023 in the European Climate Leaders ranking by the Financial Times and Statista. In February 2025, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gave Tarkett an A rating for its climate action, placing the company in the top 2% out of 24,800 assessed companies.

Media contact s

Tarkett – ...

Ogilvy– ... – +33 6 79 39 75 04

Ogilvy– ... – +33 6 01 16 08 94

About Tarkett

With more than 140 years of history, Tarkett is a world leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, with sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group employs nearly 12,000 people and has 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, retail outlets and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, mnemonic code: TKTT).

Attachment

PR_EN_EcoVadis_2025