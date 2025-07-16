ABL Diagnostics Signs Distribution Agreement With Anatech To Expand Molecular Detection In South Africa, Southern Africa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WOIPPY, FRANCE, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with Anatech Instruments (Pty) Ltd ( ). Under this partnership, Anatech will promote and commercialize ABLD's DeepChek(non-exclusive distribution) and UltraGene (exclusive distribution) molecular assays across laboratories in South Africa, further strengthening its diagnostics portfolio.Through this collaboration, Anatech will offer an expanded range of real-time PCR assays (qPCR) (UltraGene), including syndromic testing panels ( ). This agreement follows the recently announced licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests made by ABL Diagnostics' mother company, (article/782808669/abl-inks-know-how-license-and-transfer-agreement-for-the-fast-track-diagnostics-pcr-portfolio-from-siemens-healthineers ), reinforcing Anatech' position in molecular diagnostics."Having previously operated as a distributor across South Africa for products derived from intellectual property recently acquired by ABL, we are confident that this new collaboration with ABL Diagnostics will allow us to continue providing trusted qPCR solutions with a proven track record in the region." said Liza Rohland, Director of Operations at Anatech.Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics, stated:“We are excited to partner with Anatech to reestablish the provision of advanced qPCR solutions for microbiology laboratories across South Africa”.The syndromic multiplex testing market-which enables simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens-is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 4.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.66% ( ). With South Africa's strong research sector and growing demand for syndromic testing, this partnership presents significant growth opportunities.The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.***ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICSABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). For further information, please visit .ABOUT ANATECHEmpowering Progress Since 1982, Defining Excellence Across 8 SectorsOur team of specialists in Biological Science and Analytical Chemistry is responsible for driving the company's growth through enhanced customer support and the market development of premium, innovative products within our customer portfolio.Our business provides a range of premium quality products and services for all our customers. We have our own offices in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Kenya, with representatives in smaller South African regions. We offer comprehensive technical and sales support throughout South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, among others.Anatech has a strong presence in Pharmaceutical, Water utilities, Food, Wine, Agricultural, Clinical, Academia Research, and Environmental laboratories, and we are committed to further growing our business in these areas.CONTACTSABL Diagnostics SA72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPYFRANCETel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : ...ANATECHMeadowbrook Business Estate,Jacaranda Avenue,Olivedale, GautengSOUTH AFRICATel: 011 462 6776Email : ...

Dr Sayada

ABL Diagnostics SA

+33 7 83 64 68 50

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.