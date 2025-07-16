403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commentary on AI Appreciation Day
(MENAFN- Alto ) “As AI continues to reshape industries and societies worldwide, the UAE has emerged as a global benchmark for responsible innovation. Its AI Strategy 2031, pioneering AI university, and recent guidelines for generative AI reflect a commitment not only to accelerating progress but also to doing so ethically, inclusively, and securely.
“At Autodesk, we view AI as a force to help design and make a better, more sustainable world, and we share the UAE’s ambition to harness this technology responsibly. Across architecture, construction, and manufacturing, AI is already transforming how we work: from predicting flood risks in urban planning to rapidly assessing carbon impact during early-stage design.
“But just as the UAE’s leadership recognises, trust must be at the centre of AI’s deployment. That’s why Autodesk has built a rigorous Trusted AI framework to ensure our technology is transparent, secure, and aligned with the highest standards of ethics and data governance. We are also actively working to measure and reduce the environmental impact of our AI solutions, because sustainability must be embedded in innovation.
“This AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate not only what AI makes possible, but how we, together with our customers and partners in the UAE, can use it to shape a resilient, equitable, and sustainable future.”
“At Autodesk, we view AI as a force to help design and make a better, more sustainable world, and we share the UAE’s ambition to harness this technology responsibly. Across architecture, construction, and manufacturing, AI is already transforming how we work: from predicting flood risks in urban planning to rapidly assessing carbon impact during early-stage design.
“But just as the UAE’s leadership recognises, trust must be at the centre of AI’s deployment. That’s why Autodesk has built a rigorous Trusted AI framework to ensure our technology is transparent, secure, and aligned with the highest standards of ethics and data governance. We are also actively working to measure and reduce the environmental impact of our AI solutions, because sustainability must be embedded in innovation.
“This AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate not only what AI makes possible, but how we, together with our customers and partners in the UAE, can use it to shape a resilient, equitable, and sustainable future.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment