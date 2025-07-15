Hepatic Tumor Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Can Fite Biopharma, Mina Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Developm

MENAFN - GetNews)



Hepatic Tumor Pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Hepatic Tumor treatment therapies.

Hepatic Tumor Overview:

Hepatic tumors are growths that develop in the liver and may be either benign or malignant. The most prevalent forms include hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which arises from liver cells, and cholangiocarcinoma, which begins in the bile ducts. Other types include hepatic adenomas, focal nodular hyperplasia, and hemangiomas.

These tumors can stem from various causes, such as chronic liver diseases like hepatitis B and C, alcohol-related liver damage, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and certain inherited conditions. Risk factors also include environmental exposures (like aflatoxins in contaminated food) and lifestyle habits such as obesity, smoking, and excessive alcohol intake.

Symptoms often depend on the tumor's size and type but commonly involve abdominal discomfort, unintended weight loss, poor appetite, nausea, jaundice, and enlarged liver. Diagnosis is usually made through imaging techniques (ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI) and blood tests to assess liver function and detect tumor markers. Treatment varies based on the tumor's nature and progression and may include surgical removal, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drugs, or even liver transplantation. Early diagnosis is essential for better prognosis and survival rates.

In December 2025, Galectin Therapeutics reported results from its global NAVIGATE clinical trial, which assessed belapectin in patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

In October 2025, PharmaIN Corporation revealed that it would present interim findings from its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of PHIN-214, its lead candidate, for preventing and treating decompensated cirrhosis.

In June 2025, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. announced the selection of its first development candidate from its collaboration with Moderna, Inc. The candidate is an in vivo CAR-M targeting Glypican-3, designed to treat solid tumors such as hepatocellular carcinoma. This milestone triggered a $2 million payment to Carisma.

In June 2025, Resolution Therapeutics Limited shared important data on RTX001 in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh at the EASL Congress 2025 in Milan, Italy, highlighting the potential of macrophage cell therapy for treating advanced liver cirrhosis.

In June 2025, Lipocine presented Phase II results for LPCN 1148 in cirrhosis at the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) Congress in Milan, Italy, through a late-breaking oral presentation.

In May 2025, Ascelia Pharma AB reported that its liver imaging drug candidate, Orviglance, significantly improved the visualization of focal liver lesions, successfully meeting the primary endpoint in the pivotal Phase III SPARKLE study.

In April 2025, LyGenesis announced the first patient had been treated in its Phase IIa clinical trial of its first-in-class allogenic regenerative cell therapy, which is transplanted into patients' lymph nodes as a potential treatment for end-stage liver disease (ESLD).

In March 2025, Lipocine announced positive topline results from its Phase II study of LPCN 1148, an oral candidate being developed for the clinical management of liver cirrhosis.

In February 2025, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. revealed a Phase Ib/II clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate Immune-Onc's IO-108, a first-in-class antibody targeting LILRB2 (ILT4), in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and bevacizumab for treating patients with locally advanced, metastatic, and/or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

In February 2025, Biosyngen announced that BST02 received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of all liver cancer types, including hepatocellular carcinoma and cholangiocarcinoma.

In January 2025, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced that CT011 received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for patients with GPC3-positive stage IIIa hepatocellular carcinoma at high risk of recurrence after surgical resection.

Key Hepatic Tumor companies such as Can Fite Biopharma, MiNA Therapeutics, Medivir AB, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Etnova Therapeutics Corp., SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Genmab, Janssen Biotech, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ocuphire Pharma, Surface Oncology, Genoscience, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Qurient Co., Ltd., Kowa Company, Ltd., Eureka Therapeutics Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for Hepatic Tumor to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Hepatic Tumor pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Namodenoson, MTL CEBPA, Amivantamab, Fostroxacitabine bralpamide, ETN101, and others.

Namodenoson: Can Fite Biopharma

MTL CEBPA : MiNA Therapeutics

Amivantamab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Fostroxacitabine bralpamide: Medivir AB ETN101: Etnova Therapeutics Corp.

Hepatic Tumor Companies

Over 75 leading companies are actively developing treatments for hepatic tumors. Among these, Can-Fite Biopharma stands out with its drug candidates currently in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Hepatic Tumor Current Treatment Patterns

4. Hepatic Tumor - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Hepatic Tumor Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Hepatic Tumor Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Hepatic Tumor Discontinued Products

13. Hepatic Tumor Product Profiles

14. Hepatic Tumor Key Companies

15. Hepatic Tumor Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Hepatic Tumor Unmet Needs

18. Hepatic Tumor Future Perspectives

19. Hepatic Tumor Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

