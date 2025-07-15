MRKT360 Responds To Cloudflare's AI Blocking Initiative: How To Boost SEO On Chatgpt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MRKT360 welcomes Cloudflare's AI rules as a win for copyright, but warns businesses may be unknowingly blocked, risking SEO without realizing it.

- Eran Hurvitz, MRKT360 CEOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MRKT360 , a leading digital marketing and web performance firm, comments on Cloudflare 's decision to implement a permission-based model for AI crawlers, signaling a bold new era of transparency, accountability, and monetization for content creators worldwide.This move-announced July 1, 2025 -grants websites the ability to block, allow, or charge AI companies for crawling their content with Pay Per Crawl. Although MRKT360 recognizes that this is good for copyright protection, the choice to opt out of AI crawlers like ChatGPT can negatively impact SEO rankings and thus website traffic. Cloudflare has begun opting out of AI crawlers by default on new accounts. As a result, MRKT360 has observed a decline in organic traffic from search engines like Bing.The decision to block AI crawlers has been made on behalf of businesses, often without their knowledge. With platforms like Shopify following this trend, it is expected that millions of businesses around the world may face a significant drop in SEO performance without realizing why.MRKT360 has developed solutions to address AI blocking, with initial tests already showing strong results for its clients. While many websites have been unexpectedly blocked from Large Language Models (LLMs), MRKT360's approach gives its clients a competitive edge, ensuring their content remains visible and accessible to AI systems that drive modern search and discovery.“The internet just got a new rulebook,” said Eran Hurvitz, CEO of MRKT360.“AI crawlers have operated in a grey area, Cloudflare's solution introduces clarity and economic value back into the system. It is a defining moment for digital ownership, but also a reminder that businesses must stay informed and proactive as the rules of online visibility evolve.”As part of this transition, MRKT360 now offers Cloudflare setup, optimization, and crawler management as a standard for all their clients. The agency combines performance marketing expertise with technical precision to ensure client content is not only protected but also positioned for long-term value.In tandem with Cloudflare's changes, MRKT360 is educating clients on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), a new content strategy that ensures content is readable, attributable, and profitable in AI-driven search environments.“Traditional SEO taught us how to rank on Google,” said Hurvitz.“GEO is the evolution designed to ensure your content is visible to AI and credited correctly when used. And now, thanks to Cloudflare's initiatives, it can be monetized too.”To further support businesses in the search landscape, MRKT360 has also introduced a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) plan, providing AI SEO services designed to help clients thrive in the era of AI-driven discovery.“The best marketing results are built on a solid IT foundation,” Hurvitz added.“We have seen how even the smallest IT fixes can have a huge impact on our clients' ROI.”MRKT360 emphasizes that while Cloudflare's AI crawler monetization feature is still in beta, now is the time to prepare. The agency has already begun updating client frameworks to reflect this shift.“We see this as the beginning of a fairer digital economy. One where businesses can actually be paid for the value they create online,” said Hurvitz.“And we're here to make sure our clients are ready.”About MRKT360MRKT360 is a results-driven digital marketing and solutions agency offering end-to-end services in performance marketing, AI strategy, SEO, GEO, paid media, and IT optimization. With clients across North America and beyond, MRKT360 specializes in future-proofing brands through innovative solutions that align marketing and infrastructure.

