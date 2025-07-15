Oysterlink Poll: Most Restaurants Use Discounts Instead Of Raising Prices To Tackle Inflation

MIAMI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As tariffs and inflation continue to challenge the restaurant industry, a recent poll by OysterLink shows that most restaurants are turning to promotions and high-margin items rather than raising prices to stay afloat.

The poll, conducted among hospitality professionals, asked how rising costs are affecting pricing strategies in their restaurants. The results show a clear preference for customer-friendly approaches:

43% rely on promotions or discounts to attract and retain diners.

29% have added higher-margin items to balance profit and value.

Only 14% chose to raise prices , while another 14% have opted to keep prices the same , likely absorbing the cost pressures internally.

"This data reflects how much restaurants are trying to protect the guest experience, even when their own margins are under pressure," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Instead of passing costs onto customers, many are getting creative-bundling, rotating menus, or adjusting sourcing strategies."

The results align with broader industry trends where operators are focused on value and customer retention, particularly as consumers remain sensitive to price increases. Restaurants seem to be betting on volume and loyalty rather than short-term gains.

OysterLink continues to monitor how inflation and staffing challenges are reshaping the hospitality landscape. This poll is part of a larger initiative to give voice to the industry's frontline challenges and strategies.

