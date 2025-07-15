Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Century Support Services Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Level Finance Partners, LLC d/b/a Century Support Services (“Century Support”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, dates of birth, contact information, medical information, passport numbers, state ID numbers, health insurance information, Social Security Numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial account information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Century Support related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Century Support, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

1 .

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter.com