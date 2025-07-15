Down Payment Resource Announces Strategic Partnership With Firsthome IQ To Expand Access To Homebuyer Assistance Programs

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., July 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Down Payment Resource (DPR) , the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced a strategic partnership with FirstHome IQ, a nonprofit empowering the next generation of homeowners through modern, accessible financial education and tools for industry partners. This collaboration will empower industry professionals to be better equipped as they educate and guide first-time homebuyers through the process.







Image caption: Down Payment Resource announces strategic partnership with FirstHome IQ.

Since 2008, DPR has built the nation's most comprehensive database of homebuyer assistance programs, serving as a trusted bridge between buyers, real estate professionals, lenders and the programs that make homeownership possible. Its award-winning technology quickly matches buyers with grants and loans many would otherwise overlook.

By embedding DPR's data and tools into FirstHome IQ's curriculum and online platform, the partnership gives educators and housing professionals a straightforward way to surface relevant assistance programs, strengthening their outreach and expanding their impact in local communities.

“Down payment is the number one barrier to homeownership for the next generation,” said Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource.“We are very passionate about the mission of FirstHome IQ and the work we can do together to empower a new generation of buyers with the information, tools and confidence they need to take that first step.”

“NextGen homebuyers are often one conversation away from thinking homeownership is possible,” said Kristin Messerli, Executive Director of FirstHome IQ.“Partnering with Down Payment Resource allows us to show first-time homebuyers that help is available.”

Chrane, a FirstHome IQ board member and one of its leading individual donors in 2025, has long championed sustainable paths to homeownership. His involvement in this initiative underscores both organizations' shared commitment to equity, education and practical solutions that help first-time homebuyers overcome today's affordability challenges.

Join DPR and FirstHome IQ in a webinar on July 22, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET to learn how the companies will expand access to education about down-payment assistance for first-time buyers. Register now: #/registration

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,500 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, the three largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit .

About FirstHome IQ:

FirstHome IQ is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping first-time homebuyers build confidence and financial capability through modern, accessible education. By partnering with lenders, real estate professionals, and community organizations, FirstHome IQ delivers turnkey tools and programs that make homeownership education engaging, actionable, and scalable. For more information, visit .

