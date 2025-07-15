Mujin Forms Global Executive Team To Drive Worldwide Adoption Of Mujinos

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Mujin establishes global executive team to accelerate expansion of MujinOS

July 15, 2025 by David Edwards

Mujin , the pioneer of intelligent robotics, has established a“Global Leadership Cabinet” (GLC) to unify its operations worldwide and drive the commercial expansion of its flagship platform, MujinOS.

The GLC will align technology, product, sales, and governance functions across all regions, positioning the company for its next phase of growth and long-term strategic plans.

At the heart of MujinOS is a real-time digital twin, a continuously updating model of a robotics system's physical environment, forming the core of machine intelligence. This no-code technology allows robots to plan and adapt in real-time without the need to directly program behaviors.

By integrating motion planning, perception, and control into a single intelligent platform, MujinOS gives robots the ability to respond dynamically to real-world variability, enabling a new level of performance, reliability, and autonomy across a wide range of applications.

This transformative architecture has earned Mujin the trust of Fortune 100 customers, top system integrators, and leading robot OEMs, many of whom are incorporating MujinOS into their growth strategies. Today, more than a thousand robotic systems across logistics and manufacturing environments around the world are powered by MujinOS.

Ross Diankov, Mujin co-founder, says:“Mujin has always operated at the frontier of automation. We've shown that intelligence can be built directly into machines, and we're proving that this approach can scale across the world's most demanding industries. Now it's time to make MujinOS the global standard.”

Mujin is a global company with offices in four countries, leading the charge in advanced warehouse automation and delivering products powering end-to-end robotics solutions.

In Japan, Mujin leads through a consulting-driven approach to automation, pioneering some of the most advanced robotic deployments in the world across piece picking, bin picking, depalletizing, and warehouse-level orchestration.

The US team focuses on commercialization and field-proven deployments with some of the most recognizable companies in logistics and manufacturing, validating MujinOS in high-throughput environments.

In Europe, Mujin delivers technical breakthroughs, including one of the world's first successful systems for automated baggage loading at airports, as well as dual-arm, mixed-SKU palletizing solutions.

Meanwhile, the China office supports large-scale deployments across major logistics centers and manufacturing hubs, demonstrating MujinOS's scalability and adaptability in highly dynamic, high-value environments.

Each region is attracting the top talent for product development, sales, engineering, and operations to drive product maturity, assure quality through rigorous testing, and demonstrate the value of MujinOS to major manufacturers, logistics organizations, and top integration firms.

The GLC will unify global strategy and execution, ensuring Mujin's product development and commercialization efforts remain tightly aligned and supported by centralized governance across all markets. As part of this initiative, Mujin will implement global KPIs and establish new structures for cross-regional collaboration.

Issei Takino, Mujin co-founder, says:“To bring intelligent automation to every corner of the world, we need more than just groundbreaking technology; we need structure, clarity, and global alignment. The formation of the GLC ensures that every function across Mujin is moving in sync, focused on accessibility, growth, and long-term partnerships with our customers.”

Mujin was founded on a shared belief that robotics needed a new kind of platform, one that could make autonomy real, scalable, and accessible. That vision, developed by Ross Diankov and Issei Takino, continues to drive the company forward as it enters its next phase of global growth.

Now, with this new structure in place, the same core leadership is joined by a team of experts whose strengths are tightly aligned with Mujin's mission.

The formation of the Global Leadership Cabinet marks the next stage in Mujin's evolution as the company scaling intelligent robotics for the real world.

With a unified structure driving product, technology, and commercialization forward, Mujin is accelerating global sales, strengthening partnerships, attracting world-class talent, and advancing the maturity of its MujinOS platform. This is the foundation not just for growth, but for defining the next generation of industrial automation.

Diankov says:“The world is watching Mujin, and what we do next will shape the future of automation. Our mission is simple: put intelligent robotics within reach for every integrator, every warehouse, and every factory on Earth – and we now have the team and structure to make that happen.”