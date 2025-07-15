Investornewsbreaks Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) Launches Strategic Awareness Campaign Ahead Of Izoview Breast CT Commercialization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) , a medical device company focused on advanced breast cancer imaging, has launched a strategic awareness campaign in preparation for the commercialization of its IzoView Breast CT Imaging System. The initiative includes targeted news updates, a new podcast series, and the launch of breastct to educate and engage global audiences on IzoView's patented hardware, AI-driven software, and competitive advantages over traditional imaging. These efforts support Izotropic's regulatory and go-to-market strategies, aligning investor and market engagement ahead of its anticipated launch.

